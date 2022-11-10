Read full article on original website
Where everybody knows your name: Checking out top neighborhood bars in Philadelphia
With so many bars to choose from in Philadelphia, it's nearly impossible to make a list that everyone can agree on - but Jessica Boyington is going to try!
billypenn.com
South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun
Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
fox29.com
'It's not impossible': Philadelphia woman makes 100th birthday wish to meet Michelle Obama
PHILADELPHIA - One hundred years of precious memories and priceless wisdom called for a very special day of celebrations. Family, friends and local lawmakers all came out to throw a 100th birthday for Eloise Brown in South Philadelphia this weekend. Crown and all, Eloise was certainly queen for the day!...
PhillyBite
Where are South Philly's Best Tacos and Taqueria
Philly is becoming a taco town. Amongst the authentic, mom-and-pop taquerias of South Philly, tried-and-true tequila bars, roving food trucks, and the newest crop of Mexican joints, there is genuinely a taco for everyone in Philly. Here is where to find a great Mexican in South Philadelphia. Best of South...
A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
Take a trip into Lot M, Philadelphia's Tailgate Town
Fans take over Lot M in South Philadelphia before Phillies games and transform the tarmac into a tailgate to remember.
Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door
Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
Philadelphia native pens book about being pioneering Black Navy SEAL
John Watts was given the nickname "Shadow" by other SEALs as an alternative to a racial slur.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA
Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
Fire breaks out in South Philadelphia home: Authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in a South Philadelphia home Sunday morning, authorities say. It started around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Mifflin Street.Upon arrival, firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the home.Officials say they placed the fire under control around noon.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local doctor searching for cure to his own rare disease
"If you told me when we started this 10 years ago, that I would be here, I never would have believed it because of my disease," said Dr. David Fajgenbaum.
Philadelphia Jewish Film Fest, Philadholphia, Joan Osborne, and Love Your Park Day, in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Art dominates in the Delaware Valley this weekend as lower temperatures and daylight saving time kicks in. Among the highlights are an art crawl in Northern Liberties, special exhibitions at the Barnes and the Philadelphia Museum of Art respectively, and the Museum’s annual Contemporary Crafts show. On the cultural front, Diwali is celebrated through arts and music. And Actress/activist/comedian Amanda Seales and singer/songwriter Joan Osborne are both sharing their politically charged work onstage this weekend.
Loved ones, friends show support at Philly Alzheimer’s Walk
The Alzheimer’s Association hosted their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday and raised $1.17 million for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Uber driver turns tables on attempted robber in Port Richmond
Sources tell Action News the Uber driver was stopped at that location when he was held up by an armed man.
Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
