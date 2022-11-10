Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Vols turn back the Tigers, 66-24
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season. Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST. |. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game. Skyland Ranch officially opens to...
wvlt.tv
No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lights will be back on at Neyland Stadium this Saturday as No. 5 Tennessee hopes to rebound after their first season loss against No. 1 Georgia. Going into the matchup, Tennessee is 8-1, and unranked Missouri is 4-5. Tennessee’s loss put them on the outside...
wvlt.tv
No. 11 Vols stunned by Colorado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team fell in a surprising upset on Sunday against Colorado, 78-66. The second half was the nail in the coffin for the Vols, giving up 46 points to the Buffaloes. The Vols struggled to compete at the defensive end of the floor.
wvlt.tv
Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game
No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said. Transitioning to Rocky Top:...
cartercountysports.com
Cyclone Rally Comes Up Short On Road
Elizabethton didn’t go down without a fight. The Cyclones battled back and nearly erased a double-digit halftime deficit, but came up short in a 30-24 decision to Anderson County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on the road. The Mavs struck first as Walker Martinez and...
wvlt.tv
Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
buffzone.com
Tough challenge for CU Buffs men’s basketball to bounce back against No. 11 Tennessee
NASHVILLE — In November of 2020, there was absolutely no plan for the Colorado men’s basketball team to play Tennessee in the near future. On Sunday, the Buffaloes and Volunteers will meet for the third time since then in a series assembled quickly, and on the fly, during the hectic pandemic-spurred schedule juggling of the 2020-21 season. For CU, coming off a ragged and disjointed loss at Grambling State on Friday in the first game of a five-game road trip, the Buffs will have to get much better in a hurry to put up a fight against the 11th-ranked Volunteers.
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Tennessee Starting Corner Sidelined Against Missouri
Tennessee corner Kamal Hadden is inactive for the Vols’ Senior Day matchup against Missouri. Cedric Tillman was listed as available but did not end up dressing out for the game. Hadden has been banged up for much of the last month, missing Tennessee’s games against both Alabama and UT...
Grundy County Herald
Grundy eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sweetwater
Grundy County’s football season came to an end last Friday night with a 35-6 playoff loss at Sweetwater High School. Senior Kyler Cantrell scored the lone touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (1-10) in the postseason’s first-round contest. Sweetwater (9-2) recorded all 35 of its points before the half as standout running back Malik Arnett rushed for three touchdowns.
Missouri’s Drinkwitz Asked If He Took Issue With Tennessee Piling on Late
The Tigers’ coach weighed in on the Volunteers’ high-powered offense following a 66–24 loss.
wvlt.tv
Injured Lady Vol Horston listed as day-to-day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday night’s game vs. UMass early in the second quarter and did not return to action. She has been evaluated and her status is listed as day-to-day. When Horston drove on the baseline 30...
wvlt.tv
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said. Transitioning to Rocky Top:...
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Star ‘Day-To-Day’ With Injury
Tennessee guard Jordan Horston exited Tennessee’s, 74-65, victory over UMass Thursday night with an injury and didn’t return. The Lady Vols released a statement on Horston’s status Friday as they prepare to face Indiana Monday. “Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday...
wvlt.tv
1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass. No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. Transitioning to Rocky Top: Veterans supported from field...
wvlt.tv
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandra Gooden is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in business. On Saturday, during the final UT home game of the football season, she reunited with her family from Indianapolis. The family reunion was to celebrate her birthday. “My family, my aunt and then...
wvlt.tv
Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020. But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. “I was pretty much just playing Madden on my...
wvlt.tv
How you can help UT break a world record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
Friends of the Smokies holds Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K, 10-mile race
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 750 people arrived in East Tennessee for the 6th Annual Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K and 10-mile race Sunday. Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park hosted the race, which remains the only organized footrace inside the national park.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
Comments / 0