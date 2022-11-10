ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11.

Photo via Muscogee County School District’s Facebook page

A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

