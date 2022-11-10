Read full article on original website
Related
kynt1450.com
Yankton Medical Clinic Donates $5,000 to Yankton VFW
The Yankton Medical Clinic has announced that they have donated $5,000 to the Yankton VFW. Dr. Byron Nielsen with the Yankton Medical Clinic commented on the donation. YMC Physicians gathered with members of the Yankton VFW to present them with the check on Wednesday. Nielsen added that the Yankton Medical...
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans share stories at Sioux Falls ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service. South Dakota senator Mike Rounds was the keynote speaker. “It’s simply a...
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
KELOLAND TV
A family’s legacy: 9 members serve in SD Air Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans Day means a lot to one Sioux Falls area family. That’s because nine members of the family are serving or have served in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Just about everyone in the South Dakota Air Guard knows the name Dellman.
KELOLAND TV
Local sanitation service accused of child labor violations in MN, NE
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Department of Labor is asking a federal court to issue an injunction against Packers Sanitation Services to stop illegally employing minors. The filing comes after an investigation by the department found that Packers employed at least 31 children between the ages of...
sdpb.org
Nationwide RSV spike present in South Dakota
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking across the country. What do you need to know to keep yourself and your kids healthy?. RSV is a viral illness that, while frequently is no worse than a nasty cold, can become more serious when paired with preexisting conditions or certain age groups.
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
Daily Beast
31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say
In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Day Salute at Golf Addiction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golf Addiction is an indoor golf course in southwestern Sioux Falls. The virtual golf center is holding its annual ‘Salute To Veterans’ event today giving 50% off golfing to all veterans. ”It’s just our way of saying thank you. We are...
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
kynt1450.com
Runza Coming to Yankton
Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
KELOLAND TV
Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
nwestiowa.com
Dagel family prolific in state, national pedal pulls
SIBLEY—A pursuit stretching seven years has crossed the finish line; Josiah Dagel of rural Sibley has national title. The 11-year-old took top honors at the National Pedal Pull Championships in Mitchell, SD, on Saturday, Sept. 24, in his age’s boys division. He won the Iowa State Pedal Pull...
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, November 11
The Plymouth County 4-H and Agricultural Society held their annual meeting last night at the Le Mars Convention Center. Chairman Loren Schnepf says one of the highlights of the meeting was an expansion of their governing board, from 24 to 28. This is a working board, with the emphasis on...
KELOLAND TV
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
siouxfalls.business
They’re being built but will businesses come? Large industrial spaces continue seeking users
More than six months after announcing, both major industrial projects starting construction in northwest Sioux Falls without tenants are still looking for some – though deals could be close. Griffith Park, an 80-acre parcel east of Career Avenue and north of 60th Street North, is being developed by North...
sfsimplified.com
How the mission turned a truckload of unusable clothes into $10,000
Simplified: The Union Gospel Mission bought a baler about a year ago to help turn unusable clothes into roofing materials. Now, it's sent its first truckload of clothes to a Tennessee organization in exchange for $10,000 to support the mission's work. Why it matters. While the baler's been in place...
dakotanewsnow.com
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
Comments / 0