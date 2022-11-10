Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?
The third of four daughters of drag racing icon John Force has hopes set on earning a second career championship this weekend
1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series
Rick Ware Racing is at risk of losing the charter on its No. 15 Ford, but SHR could help RWR keep it out of the hands of another team. The post 1 Move by Stewart-Haas Racing Could Push Back Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Entry Into the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next driver-owners
With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners
Kaulig Racing driver Landon Cassill says a favorite interview technique of reporters also works quite well in negotiations. The post Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams To Take On 2023 Daytona 500 In Three Months
The Nascar Chevy teams were a dominant force in the 2022 Cup Series season, though they ultimately came up short in the end as Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang claimed the championship. Though the season just concluded, it’s never too soon to get excited about the “Super Bowl of racing” – that is, the 2023 Daytona 500.
Motor racing-Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed "who he really is"
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Sergio Perez said team mate Max Verstappen showed "who he really is" after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
F1 News: Pierre Gasly Horribly Close To Race Ban After Sprint Race Mishap
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly is creeping closer and closer to a race ban with the French driver currently only two points away. Now, with the Sprint Race of the Brazilian Grand Prix over, he’s facing the stewards for yet another summons. According to F1FAll.com, he was summoned to the...
racer.com
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
FOX Sports
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull's Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth in the...
F1 team Mercedes suspends sponsorship deal with FTX
SAO PAULO (AP) — Formula One team Mercedes has suspended its sponsorship deal with FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, after FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Mercedes signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with FTX in September 2021. “As a first step, we have suspended our partnership agreement with FTX,” Mercedes said in a statement Friday. “This means the company will no longer appear on our race car and other branded assets from this weekend. We will continue to monitor closely the situation as it evolves.” Mercedes cars did not have the FTX logo during Friday’s free practice ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
BBC
Russell wins as Verstappen drops back in Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint
Mercedes' George Russell wins the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race!. Lewis Hamilton is still hunting down Carlos Sainz for third place. The Mercedes man is running out of time but the seven-time world champion has still gained four places during this sprint. George Russell, meanwhile, is almost home and...
MotorTrend Magazine
This ’63 Corvette Grand Sport Replica Has Looks That Could Thrill
Was the Chevy Corvette C2 Grand Sport the meanest 'Vette that ever drove? We'll entertain other suggestions, but it's hard to argue with howitzer-caliber side pipes, glassed-in open headlights, a screaming 6.2-liter V-8, and enough scoops and vents to make a wind tunnel blush. The five known originals were hard-charging purebred race cars—and they're unobtanium even for collectors with enough cash to make a pass at 'em. That's why the market for quality lookalikes is strong enough that folks have been making Grand Sport replicas for decades.
racer.com
Pastrana becomes first Nitro RX repeat winner in 2022 in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana became the first repeat winner of the Nitro Rallycross season, heading off Vermont SportsCar teammate Conner Martell in the first final of the series’ double-header weekend at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. Pastrana started the main under the lights from pole after taking the top qualifier spot,...
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
racer.com
Ferrari explains Leclerc strategy after qualifying gamble backfires
Ferrari knew it would have at least one unhappy driver after qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after it split its strategies based on the threat of rain. Charles Leclerc was the only driver to start Q3 on the intermediate tire while the rest of the field queued up at the end of the pit lane on slicks. The rush was due to heavy rain approaching the circuit and the potential for the track to become too wet to set a time on the soft compound, but Leclerc’s strategy backfired when the other nine cars all set competitive times and the intermediates overheated, leaving him without a lap time and starting 10th for the Sprint.
Comments / 0