Coroner responded to 317 fentanyl deaths in 2021 in San Bernardino County, prompting District Attorney to launch #ACTNOW outreach

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
vvng.com
Six Beans Coffee Co expands into Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Six Beans Coffee Co. continues to expand its operation with a new location recently opening in Victorville. Its located at 12875 Bear Valley Rd Suite B, Victorville, CA 92392, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Topaz Road, near the Speedwash. Six Beans Coffee...
vvng.com
Helicopter requested for Head-on crash in Victorville on Mesa View Drive
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested, along with several ambulances to transport four injured people following a crash in Victorville. The head-on traffic collision was reported on Saturday, November 12. 2022 at approximately 3:41 a.m., involving a red vehicle and a white vehicle on Mesa View Drive and Nyack Drive.
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
vvng.com
2 suspects out on bail were arrested again on similar charges at the Mariposa Inn in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects are back in jail after they were arrested for multiple weapons and drug charges at the Mariposa Inn. On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal.
Detectives looking to identify woman found dead at Barstow homeless encampment
Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman whose body was found at a transient camp earlier this year. The woman was found on May 23, inside a tent at a camp located in a ravine near the westbound 40 Freeway in Barstow. She was found […]
KTLA.com
Recovery efforts for victims swept away in Ontario wash continue
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dive team continued their search Thursday for four unaccounted for victims swept away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday. “By the time the water washed me down it, there was no way…there was nothing to hold onto,”...
vvng.com
Palmdale Road briefly closed after head-on crash in Victorville near Cahuenga Road
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Palmdale Road was closed following a head-on traffic collision in Victorville Saturday evening. The crash was reported on November 12, 2022, at approximately 6:35 P.M., and involved two dark colored sedans. Emergency workers arrived on scene and closed Palmdale Road at Cahuenga...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
paininthepass.info
Wind Advisory For The Mountains And High Desert Saturday Afternoon- Sunday Morning
VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday November 12, 2022. A Gusty Wind Event for the Victor Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Mojave Desert locations. Also from the mountains to the Las Vegas area. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High...
vvng.com
2 lanes closed on 7th Street in Victorville after car crashes into light pole
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two lanes of 7th Street were closed to traffic after a vehicle collided into a light pole. The crash happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 on 7th Street, between Union and Lincoln Streets in Old Town Victorville. The Victorville Police Department arrived...
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
citynewsgroup.com
CIELO Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the first round of grants from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund, also known as the CIELO Fund, through December 5, 2022. The CIELO Fund intends to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
vvng.com
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
