Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO