Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Explaining the Louisiana constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 ballot
Voters' minds may still be muddled from deciphering proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution in the Nov. 8 election, but they have three more proposed amendments to consider on the Dec. 10 ballot. The slate of proposed amendments for the Dec. 10 election seems more straightforward, including one that would...
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA playoffs first round
Here are Louisiana high school football playoff scores from Friday:. Lake Charles College Prep 26, New Iberia Catholic 7. General Trass (Lake Providence) 56, East Beauregard 46. Grand Lake 41, LaSalle 20. Haynesville 44, East Iberville 6. Logansport 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 6. Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8. Oakdale 30, Franklin 20.
