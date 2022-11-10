Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Related
Well this is awkward: Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change prior to puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms.
Bergeron, Bruins beat Canucks 5-2 for 11th win in 12 games
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. Brad Marchand got his fifth goal in just eight games this season, Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha also scored and Tomas Nosek added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining for Boston. The Bruins have won 11 of 12 and are 14-2-0.
Celtics Fans Shower Isaiah Thomas With Love On Twitter
Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas remains among the most beloved to ever take the TD Garden parquet floor, as was evident on Thursday night. During an annual charity bowling event hosted by current Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, Thomas made a surprise guest appearance, reuniting with his former teammate. Smart, who is currently the longest-tenured Celtics player, was ecstatic — as seen on video, courtesy of Celtics.com writer Taylor Snow — after catching Thomas’ attendance.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Stars Shine Bright In Win Over Nuggets
The Boston Celtics stayed on a roll, cruising to their fifth straight game Friday night by taking down the Denver Nuggets, 131-112, at TD Garden. Boston’s winning streak has propelled it to a 9-3 record, while the Nuggets fall to 8-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. With...
NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Two Canadian clubs are set to battle tonight on Hockey Night in Canada, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver Canucks (+146) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-132, U+108) Neither of these teams are playing particularly great hockey entering this matchup, with the Canucks sitting...
Yardbarker
Bruins Getting Full Team Effort Amid Hot Start
The Boston Bruins have been having a lot of fun to begin the 2022-23 NHL season. While putting together the best start to a season in the history of the franchise, the Bruins have found a way to click at every turn despite overcoming injuries early that could have easily forced the Bruins to play from behind the eight ball.
Playing Against Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum Looked Like The MVP
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic walked into the TD Garden on Friday night with the massive label of being the two-time reigning NBA MVP. But with the Boston Celtics cruising past the Nuggets, 131-112, Jokic gave way to what certainly looks like a future MVP. Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum outplayed...
Capitals' John Carlson Activated off IR Friday
The Washington Capitals activated John Carlson from injured reserve on Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson had been on IR with a lower-body injury. Carlson is considered one of the top defensemen in the NHL and has missed the past six games for the team. The Capitals are currently dealing with multiple injuries as both TJ Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are also out of the lineup. Backstrom is on long-term IR. Carlson was successful in his return Friday as the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. These two teams will meet again, this time in Tampa Bay, on Sunday.
Celtics’ Al Horford, Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Vs. Pistons
After winning each of their last five contests, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, without a couple of key veterans. The Celtics ruled out Al Horford due to lower back stiffness and Jaylen Brown due to a left knee contusion. At 36 years old...
Grizzlies Star Fined For Incident During Game Vs. Celtics
The NBA announced Thursday that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was fined for a stunt he pulled during Monday night’s game against the Boston Celtics. Bane, with 54.7 seconds left in regulation, kicked the basketball into the stands with the Celtics leading the Grizzlies by seven points. Bane was not assessed a technical foul at the time, the fine handed out instead proving the response to his actions.
Tage Thompson, Sabres Will Try To Stall Bruins Momentum
Tage Thompson has become “the guy” for the Buffalo Sabres. The Boston Bruins take on the Sabres for the first time this season Saturday night. With Jack Eichel in Las Vegas, Thompson has made the step up for Buffalo. Through 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has 10 goals and eight assists to lead the team in points with 18.
ESPN
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
NBC Sports
Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres for NHL's best record
One of the traits of all great teams is the ability to win games even when you don't play your best, and that's what the Boston Bruins showed Saturday night. The Bruins did not play well over the first two periods against the Buffalo Sabres. But like we've seen from the B's all season, they played phenomenal in the third period and secured a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center. The Bruins have now scored 23 goals with seven allowed in the third period this season.
ESPN
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER -- — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
Phillies Stealing Red Sox’s 2021 Anthem Sparked Texts To Kyle Schwarber
Confused by the Phillies using “Dancing On My Own” as their unofficial theme song this Major League Baseball postseason?. Well, you’re not alone. (Seriously, no pun intended.) Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t help but question Kyle Schwarber — his former Boston teammate who now plays...
This Al Horford Adjustment Pays Dividends In Win Vs. Nuggets
During the Boston Celtics’ 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden on Friday, veteran Al Horford notched his season-high scoring total, due in large part to a major offseason adjustment to his offensive game. Horford contributed 21 points with seven rebounds, knocking down a career-high six shots...
Where Jayson Tatum’s MVP Odds Stand Since Start Of Season
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has done significant justice to his potential 2022-23 NBA MVP campaign after just 11 games. Before the start of the season, Tatum’s odds of taking home the first NBA MVP award of his career were +1200, which previously stood as the sixth-best chance, trailing Luka Doncic (+400), Joel Embiid (+600), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650), Kevin Durant (+850) and Nikola Jokic (+900) — according to BetMGM.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Stayed Ready, Made Difference Vs. Nuggets
Payton Pritchard had rarely seen the floor this season for the Celtics, a casualty of a deep bench Boston possesses. Pritchard registered seven DNPs through the first 11 games, but with Malcolm Brogdon sidelined Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, it opened up an opportunity for playing time for the third-year guard.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0