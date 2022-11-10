ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

aldailynews.com

Ivey memo signals government belt tightening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — When campaigning for her next term, Gov. Kay Ivey routinely pointed to improving education as her key priority. But in later campaign speeches, Ivey hinted at another area of focus that has been rumored in government circles for weeks: government efficiency. The day after the election,...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Republicans select new leadership in the Legislature

State Reps. Chris Pringle, Nathaniel Ledbetter, and Scott Stadthagen have been elected to House Republican leadership. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, will be the new speaker of the House in the Alabama Legislature. During a post-election meeting held in Montgomery on Thursday, the 77-member Alabama House Republican Caucus chose Ledbetter as its...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

3 North Alabama Republicans picked for leadership posts in state House of Representatives

Representatives from North Alabama are set to hold three of five leadership positions when the state House reconvenes. On Thursday, the 77 members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus voted to select Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, as its nominee for Speaker of the House; Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Decatur, as House Majority Leader; and Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, as Caucus Vice Chair.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama Republicans elect new Speaker of the House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama House Republicans selected Nathaniel Ledbetter as Speaker of the House during a private caucus meeting in Montgomery Thursday. This comes after longtime House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia decided not to run for another term. Ledbetter represents DeKalb County and previously served as the majority leader for the House. Political Analyst Steve […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about...
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Governor awards $2.45 million to install EV charging stations

New electric vehicle charging stations may be coming to a community near you due to more than $2.45 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey. The 18 grants awarded by the governor will be used for new charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. “As many...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Former death row prisoner casts first vote since prison release in Alabama

Former Jefferson County Jail death row inmate and face of the Equal Justice Initiative Anthony Ray Hinton cast his first vote on Tuesday since being released. Hinton was among the longest-serving death row prisoners in Alabama history when he was released on April 3, 2015, thanks to the efforts of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson that resulted in his exoneration of two capital murder convictions. Upon his release, Hinton became the 152nd person exonerated from death row since 1983.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Councilman Arrested For Punching Black Mayor

In 2022, it's sad that negative feelings toward a group of people exist strictly based on their skin color or culture. In Alabama, we recently voted on slavery in this year's election. as if that wasn't bad enough, an Alabama Councilman known for making racist remarks has been arrested for what some are calling a race-fueled attack.
TARRANT, AL

