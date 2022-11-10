Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
Ivey memo signals government belt tightening
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — When campaigning for her next term, Gov. Kay Ivey routinely pointed to improving education as her key priority. But in later campaign speeches, Ivey hinted at another area of focus that has been rumored in government circles for weeks: government efficiency. The day after the election,...
alreporter.com
Republicans select new leadership in the Legislature
State Reps. Chris Pringle, Nathaniel Ledbetter, and Scott Stadthagen have been elected to House Republican leadership. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, will be the new speaker of the House in the Alabama Legislature. During a post-election meeting held in Montgomery on Thursday, the 77-member Alabama House Republican Caucus chose Ledbetter as its...
WAAY-TV
3 North Alabama Republicans picked for leadership posts in state House of Representatives
Representatives from North Alabama are set to hold three of five leadership positions when the state House reconvenes. On Thursday, the 77 members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus voted to select Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, as its nominee for Speaker of the House; Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Decatur, as House Majority Leader; and Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, as Caucus Vice Chair.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Alabama Republicans elect new Speaker of the House
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama House Republicans selected Nathaniel Ledbetter as Speaker of the House during a private caucus meeting in Montgomery Thursday. This comes after longtime House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia decided not to run for another term. Ledbetter represents DeKalb County and previously served as the majority leader for the House. Political Analyst Steve […]
WSFA
Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery
Tennessee voters cast ballots to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, but more than 300,000 people voted against it. The post Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
Over 300,000 In Tennessee Voted Against Prohibition Of Slavery
The results stemming from Election Day yesterday (Nov 8) have opened our eyes to a lot, mainly the fact that a handful of states actually had to vote on the constitutional right to prohibit slavery. Now that you’ve taken some time to get your jaw off the floor, language does...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Election results for proposed amendments to Alabama’s Constitution on Nov. 8, 2022
Following are election results for proposed amendments to Alabama’s Constiution in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
alreporter.com
Governor awards $2.45 million to install EV charging stations
New electric vehicle charging stations may be coming to a community near you due to more than $2.45 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey. The 18 grants awarded by the governor will be used for new charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. “As many...
Alan Miller’s attorney says execution information should be revealed ‘to understand what happened’
Alabama’s attempt to execute Alan Miller in September wasn’t “botched” because it never really began after problems setting up an intravenous line for the lethal injection chemicals, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Wednesday . The comments came in a hearing before U.S. Judge R....
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Washington Examiner
Former death row prisoner casts first vote since prison release in Alabama
Former Jefferson County Jail death row inmate and face of the Equal Justice Initiative Anthony Ray Hinton cast his first vote on Tuesday since being released. Hinton was among the longest-serving death row prisoners in Alabama history when he was released on April 3, 2015, thanks to the efforts of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson that resulted in his exoneration of two capital murder convictions. Upon his release, Hinton became the 152nd person exonerated from death row since 1983.
Alabama Councilman Arrested For Punching Black Mayor
In 2022, it's sad that negative feelings toward a group of people exist strictly based on their skin color or culture. In Alabama, we recently voted on slavery in this year's election. as if that wasn't bad enough, an Alabama Councilman known for making racist remarks has been arrested for what some are calling a race-fueled attack.
wbrc.com
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Click here to get the latest results from all the races in the November 8, 2022 Alabama General Election. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
