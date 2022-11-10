ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Former Trump spokeswoman Sanders elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in...
Taking a closer look at veteran swipe fees

It is upsetting to see that the same megabanks and credit card goliaths that continue to push their own social agenda in the name of the common good are, in the meantime, profiting off of our nation’s heroes every day via credit card swipe fees. As home to over...
Embattled Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. wins re-election

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., whose administration endured intense scrutiny this election year for a lack of transparency, questionable contracts, a derailed music festival, and rising crime, won comfortably in his re-election bid for a second four-year term. In unofficial results, Scott won 20,961 votes to second-place finisher Steve...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
Arkansas State

