Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson considering presidential run in 2024
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signaled his intent to run for President of the United States of America. Hutchinson said he plans to spend time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he leaves the governor's office in January, 2023. After that, he...
Capitol View: Reviewing the winning lineup from Election Day and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.
Election Day is fast behind Arkansas and the dust has settled. Looking at the midterm winners is the focus of this Sunday’s Capitol View.
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during an October debate. The Republican governor-elect named her transition team on Thursday. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass will serve as executive director of her transition into office. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa Hutchinson. According to Sanders’ campaign team on Thursday,...
Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom
ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
Former Trump spokeswoman Sanders elected Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in...
Why is the ‘Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment’ failing?
The closest vote on every ballot Tuesday night was for Issue 3. The constitutional change to create the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" is failing as of Wednesday night with 96% of the vote counted.
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
Taking a closer look at veteran swipe fees
It is upsetting to see that the same megabanks and credit card goliaths that continue to push their own social agenda in the name of the common good are, in the meantime, profiting off of our nation’s heroes every day via credit card swipe fees. As home to over...
Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins
Hutchinson's tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their team with shirts and gear featuring the Tigers' colors and the Razorbacks' colors.
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
Arkansas’ race for governor is guaranteed to make history regardless of the outcome
LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has...
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
Embattled Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. wins re-election
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., whose administration endured intense scrutiny this election year for a lack of transparency, questionable contracts, a derailed music festival, and rising crime, won comfortably in his re-election bid for a second four-year term. In unofficial results, Scott won 20,961 votes to second-place finisher Steve...
Nevada State Democratic Party to accept final vote
The Nevada State Democratic party pledged to accept the final vote count upon completion Tuesday night.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Voters snuff out Arkansas recreational marijuana effort
After the issue wound its way through the state political and legal process, Arkansans will vote Tuesday on if the state will allow recreational marijuana use for adults.
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
