Arizona State

Paul Jacobs
3d ago

Lights are a complicated technology since they only came out about a hundred and twenty years ago. GM will always be a disaster. 🤣

Anna Brown
3d ago

We ordered a 2022 Suburban and switched to a 2023 because they still haven't built it. We do not want an electric vehicle. They are already advertising 2024 vehicles. You can order a vehicle, you just won't get it

Roger Spellman Sr
2d ago

So, GM can't figure out how to get headlights and driving lights to work properly and expect customers to trust them to build a dependable electric vehicle? 😂😂😂😂

