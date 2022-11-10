Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
MedicalXpress
Altered cell behavior behind resistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicalXpress
Study examines total knee replacement in patients under 21
A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022 meeting (abstract number 08780). According to Cynthia...
MedicalXpress
New cancer therapy takes personalized medicine to a new level
Personalized care has been a buzzword in medicine for years, but new research on cancer treatment is taking it to a new level. Detailed in a study published Thursday in Nature, the new approach combines several cutting-edge technologies to provide perhaps "the most complicated" treatment ever given. But by targeting a patient's own tumor from within, it also offers the possibility of successfully treating people who are out of options.
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
MedicalXpress
Childhood lead exposure tied to worse cognitive function in late life
Exposure to lead in childhood is associated with worse cognitive functioning in late life, according to a study published in the Nov. 11 issue of Science Advances. Haena Lee, Ph.D., from Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues used a nationally representative sample of U.S. older adults linked to historical administrative data from the 1940s to examine the long-term consequences of lead in drinking water on late-life cognition.
MedicalXpress
Two studies link serum vitamin D levels to higher risk of diabetes in African Americans
Two new studies led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine have shown that serum vitamin D levels in African Americans are associated with diabetes risk. The studies suggest that lower levels of vitamin D are associated with insulin resistance and a higher...
MedicalXpress
Ingestible sensor could help people with HIV stick to medication regimen, study finds
For people living with HIV, sticking to a prescribed medication regimen is a critical part of staying healthy. However, having to deal with the side effects caused by those medications—nausea and dizziness among them—can lead people to skip doses. Now, a UCLA-led study of 130 people with HIV...
MedicalXpress
Experts call for changes to UK health care system for people affected by bipolar disorder
A Southampton researcher working with Bipolar UK as part of a group of 26 world-leading experts has helped highlight how the health care system in the U.K. is failing millions of people affected by bipolar disorder, resulting in an average diagnosis delay of 9.5 years and inconsistent care. Known as...
MedicalXpress
Breathing may measurably modulate neural responses across brain, study finds
Mental health practitioners and meditation gurus have long credited intentional breathing with the ability to induce inner calm, but scientists do not fully understand how the brain is involved in the process. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electrophysiology, researchers in the Penn State College of Engineering identified a potential link between respiration and neural activity changes in rats.
MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems: study
People who have had COVID more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Multiple infections have surged as the pandemic rumbles on and...
MedicalXpress
Previous COVID infection may not protect you from the new subvariant wave. Are you due for a booster?
COVID cases in Australia appear to be on the increase, most likely due to community transmission of the omicron variant XBB. Meanwhile, a second omicron variant—BQ.1—is now being recorded in Australia. Australia's Chief Health officer Paul Kelly says, "All indications are that this is the start of a...
MedicalXpress
2D and 3D MRIs provide reliable measurements for planning ACL surgery, study shows
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can reliably establish measurements for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) "footprints" that are critical to the placement of grafts for reconstruction surgery, UT Southwestern researchers report. Jay P. Shah, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UTSW, and his colleagues used 2- and 3-dimensional...
MedicalXpress
COVID sniffer dogs' real-life feasibility study is successful
Research led by University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover (TiHo), in cooperation with Hannover Medical School (MHH), Robert Koch Institute, Hannover Concerts, ProEvent Hannover and AWiAS Aviation Services GmbH, examined whether trained corona detection dogs can be used in everyday life. For the first of its kind study, the project team...
MedicalXpress
Researchers pinpoint 'depressing' gut microbe with potential for psychobiotic drugs
In a three-year study, researchers from Skoltech, Vavilov Institute of General Genetics of RAS, the Moscow-based Mental-Health Clinic No. 1 named after N.A. Alexeev and Serbsky Federal Medical Research Center of Psychiatry and Narcology have examined how gut microbes in patients with a major depressive disorder are different from those in mentally healthy people.
MedicalXpress
To improve a promising cancer drug, cut it in half
A new study shows that when an experimental cancer medication is split in half, the molecule becomes safer and more effective. Scientists at the University of Washington School of Medicine were looking for ways to improve a promising cancer drug called Neo-2/15. This protein was created to mimic the function of Interleukin-2, or IL-2, which is a natural molecule that can amp up immune cells to fight off infections and cancer.
MedicalXpress
High blood pressure linked to 22% greater risk of severe COVID, says new research
From early on in the pandemic it was apparent that older adults and those with underlying health problems were more likely to get very sick from a COVID infection compared with younger, healthier people. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most common conditions in the general population,...
MedicalXpress
Study provides evidence of protective link between oral microbiome and COVID
Using high-throughput genome sequencing and machine learning, scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have shown a strong correlation between the oral microbiome in patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission and the need for later respiratory support. Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study adds to a growing body of research linking the oral microbiome with respiratory illnesses and offers new insights into how SARS-CoV-2 impacts inflammation and causes disease.
MedicalXpress
Target COVID-19 catch-up interventions for TB to vulnerable groups, advise scientists
Vulnerable populations in 45 high-burden countries worldwide must be prioritized in efforts to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tuberculosis (TB) care, according to new research published in BMC Medicine. Overall, as many as 195,449 children (below the age of 15 years), 1,126,133 adults (aged 15 to 64...
Comments / 0