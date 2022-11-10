Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers optimize thermoelectric properties of lead telluride material systems
In a recent study, a research team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences achieved higher thermoelectric performance of n-type lead telluride (PbTe) by adjusting the band structure and enhancing phonon scattering. Results were published in Nanoscale. "We have increased the material power factor...
Phys.org
Advances in spectroscopy: Physicists find new way to measure properties of a material's surface layer
Physicists at The University of Texas at Arlington have developed a new technique that can measure the properties of the topmost atomic layer of materials without including information from the underlying layers. Researchers from the Positron Lab in the UTA Department of Physics utilized a process called auger-mediated positron sticking...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Phys.org
Chemists create an 'artificial photosynthesis' system ten times more efficient than existing systems
For the past two centuries, humans have relied on fossil fuels for concentrated energy; hundreds of millions of years of photosynthesis packed into a convenient, energy-dense substance. But that supply is finite, and fossil fuel consumption has tremendous negative impact on Earth's climate. "The biggest challenge many people don't realize...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal secret of ultra-slow motion of pine cones
In a study recently published in Nature Materials, Prof. Wang Shutao from the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry (TICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Liu Huan from Beihang University revealed the secret of ultra-slow motion of pine cones and developed mimicking actuators enabling unperceivable motion.
Phys.org
Micro- and nano-plastics and arsenic combination intensifies toxic effect on submerged macrophytes
Micro- and nano-plastics (MP(NP)s) in the environment are concerning due to their large specific surface area, low surface polarity, and easy adsorption and accumulation of other pollutants. Submerged macrophytes, which are completely submerged in water, may be more sensitive to changes in pollutants in the aquatic environment than other groups of organisms.
Phys.org
Nanocrystals store light energy and drive chemical reactions
Chemistry is increasingly making use of the trick plants can do with photosynthesis: driving chemical reactions that run poorly or do not occur spontaneously at all with light energy. This requires suitable photocatalysts that capture light energy and make it available for the reaction. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a Chinese research team has now introduced layered core/shell quantum dots that efficiently drive challenging organic transformations. Their low toxicity is a particular advantage.
Phys.org
Capturing the onset of stem cell differentiation in the skin
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet and at Yale University in U.S. have uncovered how stem cells behave in real-time while adapting their gene expression for differentiation. The study is published in the journal Nature Cell Biology. Skin is essential for protecting our body from outside harm, such as injury, microbes, and...
Phys.org
Searching for traces of dark matter with neutron spin clocks
Cosmological observations of the orbits of stars and galaxies enable clear conclusions to be drawn about the attractive gravitational forces that act between the celestial bodies. The astonishing finding: Visible matter is far from sufficient for being able to explain the development or movements of galaxies. This suggests that there...
Phys.org
Researchers open door to stain-free labeling of cellular components
Scientists at EPFL and the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), the University Federico II, and CEINGE-Biotecnologie avanzate in Naples, Italy, have developed a new method to screen individual cells quickly and reliably without fluorescence labeling. Their work, published in the journal Nature Photonics, opens new avenues in early tumor diagnosis and drug development.
Phys.org
Improving the performance of electrodeless plasma thrusters for space propulsion
A Tohoku University researcher has increased the performance of a high-power electrodeless plasma thruster, moving us one step closer to deeper explorations into space. Innovations in terrestrial transportation technologies, such as cars, trains, and aircraft, have driven historical technologies and industries so far; now, a similar breakthrough is occurring in space thanks to electric propulsion technology.
Phys.org
Observatory achieves 'first light' with new planet finder
A new planet-hunting instrument at W. M. Keck Observatory has achieved "first light," capturing its first data from the sky and marking an exciting chapter in the search for Earth-sized planets around other stars, which are extraordinarily difficult to detect due to their small size. Operating on the Keck I Telescope on Hawaiʻi Island's Maunakea, the Keck Planet Finder (KPF) is the world's most advanced high-resolution spectrometer for visible wavelengths.
Phys.org
UN announces satellite-based global methane detection system
As part of global efforts to slow climate change by tackling methane, the UN today announced a new satellite-based system to detect emissions of the climate warming gas and allow governments and businesses to respond. The Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), launched at the 27th United Nations Climate Change...
Phys.org
Research finds a negligible climatic impact from the recent methane leak from the Nord Stream pipelines
Researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, estimated the possible climatic impact of the leaked methane by adopting the energy-conservation framework of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report. On September 26, 2022, Nord Stream 1 and 2, two subsea pipelines for transferring natural...
Phys.org
Black holes don't always power gamma-ray bursts, new research shows
Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) have been detected by satellites orbiting Earth as luminous flashes of the most energetic gamma-ray radiation lasting milliseconds to hundreds of seconds. These catastrophic blasts occur in distant galaxies, billions of light years from Earth. A sub-type of GRB known as a short-duration GRB starts life when...
Phys.org
Inonotus obliquus conks growing on Alnus incana have remarkable anticancer properties
A study led by researchers of the Estonian University of Life Sciences demonstrated that Inonotus obliquus, a fungal growth parasitizing the Alnus species, has comparable properties to the fungus growing on Betula species. Inonotus obliquus is the fungus known to parasitize on Betula. Inonotus obliquus grows in the Northern Hemisphere...
