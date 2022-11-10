In our life, almost every household has hardware, which is closely related to our life. The application of laser marking to most of them may not be noticed by us. Hardware products need to be marked with name, bar code, serial number, production date, and other key information before leaving the factory for management and promotion. These contents can be processed by laser marking technology. The high energy density of the laser is gathered on the surface of marked hardware to generate the thermal effect to accurately mark patterns or texts by ablating and etching to vaporize their surface materials.

