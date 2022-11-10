Cal Poly to host timber sports competition November 12

The Cal Poly logging team is hosting the annual collegiate logging competition on campus from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12.

The logging team is an intercollegiate team of students involved in traditional forestry field skills.

Teams from colleges throughout California and Arizona will compete at the all-day Cal Conclave, including Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and Northern Arizona University.

Events include tree climbing, a power saw (chainsaw), a single and double buck with cross-cut saws, an obstacle pole, a choker setting, and more.

The Cal Conclave will be held at the Logging Unit off Stenner Creek Road.

Attendees are asked to park at the Cal Poly Center for Wine and Viticulture H-1 parking lot off Mount Bishop Road. Shuttles will run between the competition grounds and the parking area throughout the day.

You can click here for a map of the campus.