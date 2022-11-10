ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Cal Poly to host timber sports competition November 12

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vH2oH_0j6G4MiG00

The Cal Poly logging team is hosting the annual collegiate logging competition on campus from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12.

The logging team is an intercollegiate team of students involved in traditional forestry field skills.

Teams from colleges throughout California and Arizona will compete at the all-day Cal Conclave, including Humboldt State University, UC Berkeley and Northern Arizona University.

Events include tree climbing, a power saw (chainsaw), a single and double buck with cross-cut saws, an obstacle pole, a choker setting, and more.

The Cal Conclave will be held at the Logging Unit off Stenner Creek Road.

Attendees are asked to park at the Cal Poly Center for Wine and Viticulture H-1 parking lot off Mount Bishop Road. Shuttles will run between the competition grounds and the parking area throughout the day.

You can click here for a map of the campus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actiontourguide.com

What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?

There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy