Kait 8

Man charged with 7 counts of rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Victim in Riceland death identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Riceland worker dies in plant accident

Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. According to KAIT, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 5:15 at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Driver crashes into store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Bracelet worth nearly $38,000 stolen from jewelry store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects involved in the theft of an expensive piece of jewelry. According to an initial incident report, at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officer Jonathan Haggans was dispatched to Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street about said theft.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Suspect caught on camera firing deadly shots at Oakhaven store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven on Monday night. The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the convenience store in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store located at 1616 North Church St., according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

