Kait 8
Man charged with 7 counts of rape
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of raping several children multiple times. A judge found probable cause to charge 59-year-old Jack Huffmaster, Jr. or Hardy with 7 counts of rape, 6 counts of second-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree battery.
Kait 8
Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence. According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023. Court documents...
Kait 8
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie jailed as part of massive federal drug, guns raids
A large federal arrest operation in Arkansas Wednesday included a nationally recognized recording artist.
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
Kait 8
Victim in Riceland death identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a...
KTLO
Riceland worker dies in plant accident
Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. According to KAIT, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 5:15 at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a piece of equipment...
Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, assaults officers who try to arrest him: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and then got into a fight with first responders. According to court records, Dontrell Hanes kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from the home they once shared in Cordova after he got mad that she would not give him a lottery ticket […]
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Kait 8
Police: Bracelet worth nearly $38,000 stolen from jewelry store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects involved in the theft of an expensive piece of jewelry. According to an initial incident report, at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officer Jonathan Haggans was dispatched to Sissy’s Log Cabin on Parkwood Street about said theft.
Suspect caught on camera firing deadly shots at Oakhaven store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven on Monday night. The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the convenience store in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma Road with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on […]
Kait 8
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store located at 1616 North Church St., according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department.
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
Arkansas State Police investigates Interstate shooting that claimed the life of a West Memphis man
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, before 10:30 PM, Arkansas State Police responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 40 near Mound City Rd. According to a release, Yasmon Lewis, a 21-year-old male, was shot and killed by a passing motorist. Lewis was believed to be driving from Memphis to his home in […]
