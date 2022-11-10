ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Charlie Collier on Why He Left Fox for Roku and His Vision for the Future: ‘The Vast Majority of Advertising Will Be Streamed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oQB9_0j6G4Dlj00

Charlie Collier surprised the industry in September when he exited his perch as CEO of Fox Entertainment for something a bit more unconventional: president of Roku Media. But anyone who knows Collier, or has followed his career, knows the move jibes with the exec’s longtime entrepreneurial spirit.

At AMC, Collier helped turn what was American Movie Classics into a programming powerhouse, with defining shows like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” while building AMC Studios and expanding SundanceTV. At Fox, he navigated the network’s independent evolution by acquiring new building blocks like Tubi, Bento Box and TMZ, and growing the company’s in-house production units.

“I see Charlie as a triple threat of strategic thinking, executive capability and creative judgement,” says AMC Networks executive vice chairman Josh Sapan, who was previously CEO at the company while Collier was there as president and general manager. “He has the best kind of impatience, and always leads with action and achievement.”

Now, at Roku, Collier is focusing his attention on the future of streaming. “I loved my job at Fox. I’m so proud of what we did collectively and all we accomplished,” says Collier, in his first interview since officially starting the Roku job last week. “I just love to learn and push myself and others. Roku and [founder/CEO Anthony Wood ] provided just the terrific opportunity to really disrupt myself and get on board with a true television- and tech-focus growth opportunity.”

Collier said he got to know Roku as a consumer — it’s the operating system he uses to stream on his TVs. (“It’s a phenomenal product,” he says.) And as he aimed to grow Tubi, which relied on Roku as a partner to reach eyeballs. “I also have been someone who has benefited from the platform and seeing how powerful it was,” he says. “They internally here talk a lot about ‘better television for everyone. I think the opportunity is really clear.”

But Collier said it was his roots in advertising (at outlets including Court TV, Oxygen Media and A&E) that especially piqued his interest in joining Roku. “If you believe, and I do, that the vast majority of television will be streamed, that means the vast majority of advertising will be streamed,” he says. “Tubi, Pluto, anyone who’s got an AVOD business understands the power of Roku.”

In particular, Collier says he was drawn to three elements he didn’t have while running the linear Fox and AMC operations: “With respect to the entire role, and the entire business I’m running, I grew up in advertising before getting into general management and programming and eventually running full ad-supported media organizations. That’s what I did.

“And then I look at this. And I think, I never had a direct consumer relationship, and strong first-party data,” he says. “And I’ve never had the platform, the user experience — the UX — to drive audiences exactly where those looking to engage those audiences with advertising want them to be.”

The exec says he was also intrigued by the idea of working with channel partners and their programming. “I’ve also always just represented my own content,” he notes. “At AMC, I would talk to you about my shows and my things. And what’s fascinating is, while I’ve always had my thing, I now have all of the outstanding content on the Roku Channel in the places where we curate content. But I also have so much of the content I admire across all the other networks and apps… there are 250 content partners here. And we can help, not just my stuff, but all of them grow in meaningful ways through meaningful partnerships.”

And that will include getting to work with Netflix, now that it is introducing an ad-supported tier, to help them grow via their presence on Roku.

“They’re making a shift from thinking every day about subscription and retention,” Collier says of the streaming giant. “And the second they’re in the advertising business, they’re going to want to focus on engagement, viewership, and connecting with passionate audiences. And so, the relationship that I’m looking forward to helping grow is with Netflix and anyone else who has the desire to connect and elevate their relationship with these audiences.”

In his recent Q3 Roku earnings call, Wood also spelled out what excited him in stealing Collier away from Fox to run the company’s media arm.

“I think the big picture around Charlie is just that he’s a very senior media executive with a lot of experience in advertising and in content and programming and the strategy of running a media company,” Wood said. “Our media business is a big business, a very large business. But it’s got so much more potential, and it can be a lot bigger. And that’s why we recruited Charlie to help take us to the next level. So, I’m sure he’ll bring some new insights and strategies and ways of thinking that we weren’t thinking before, and we’ll have to see what happens. But I’m looking forward to working with him to grow the media business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmJ97_0j6G4Dlj00
Weird Al Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood, Daniel Radcliffe, Eric Appel, Rob Holmes, David Eilenberg, Colin Davis and Charlie Collier attend the premiere of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” in New York. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Roku Channel)

Collier’s arrival coincides with the launch of the Roku Channel’s biggest original programming bet to date: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” The film, from Funny or Die, has earned strong reviews for its tongue-in-cheek take on the origins story of song parody king Yankovic, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

“It’s been really great for Roku,” Collier says. “It tapped a vein and made a lot of noise. It’s driven some great partnerships with T-Mobile as a sponsor. And it’s brought in millions of dollars in free advertising impressions [for Roku], just through word of mouth.”

“Weird” represents the next step in the growth of Roku’s originals strategy, which began with the acquisition of Quibi programs (after that short-lived service was abandoned) and later led to more homegrown commissions, including the Emmy-nominated TV movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.” Roku also recently acquired Season 2 of Nasim Pedrad’s comedy “Chad” after TBS cut it loose.

Collier defers to Roku’s originals team, led by David Eilenberg, in figuring out what the next “Weird”-level bet might be for the service. “It’s been an incredibly opportunistic fan focus strategy. And as I get into the first party data, I think we’ll probably continue to do the same. With first-party data, you can see where you’re engaging with your audiences,” Collier says.

Collier compares it to his early days at AMC, when he arrived and noticed that films based on western, thriller and antihero themes did particularly well for the channel — and then set out to find series that mirrored those kinds of stories. At Roku, “we will continue to build originals that live side by side with what the data shows us the audiences are passionate about.” That not only includes scripted, but unscripted fare like Rich Eisen’s sports talk programming, and originals from Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse.

“You talk about something like ‘Weird,’ where we can work with Vevo, and curate deep libraries of related video and pop culture,” he says.

How much will Roku spend on original content? Collier won’t say, but it clearly won’t be at SVOD levels. “It’ll be an ad-supported business that’s responsible and good for us to be able to do all that,” he says. But it’s not going to be a Netflix-style volume business. “That wouldn’t be right,” he adds.

At Fox, Collier became known for his passional embrace of blockchain, NFTs and the whole Web3 space. Will he bring that interest to Roku as well?

“I hope I bring the things I’m passionate about everywhere I go,” he says. “The kind of people I like to be around are passionate people. And I hope I’m one of them. There’s so many smart people here. I talked to our head of advanced development about Web3 experiences when I got here. And we mind melded on all sorts of opportunities. I mean, truly, there’s so many smart people at Roku and brilliant engineers and problem solvers. In addition to the creative people I’m around and with whom I’ve spent the most time.”

Collier also joins at a challenging time for Roku and the digital space in general. On the plus side, the platform now has 65.4 million accounts and has saw its streaming hours increase in this most recent quarter — including a 90% jump for the Roku Channel. But Roku’s stock price took a significant dive from record highs this year, and in an earnings call, Wood warned that the advertising marketplace was slowing.

Collier says he’s unperturbed. “The core thesis of Roku is so strong,” he maintains. “So, when there is a little more certainty in the macro environment, and when the ad market returns, Roku is poised, not just to reward investors, but I’m excited to see it grow our creative and advertising and channel partners’ business as well.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Try Guys Ink Video-Distribution Deal With Jellysmack (EXCLUSIVE)

The Try Guys are looking to grow their audience off YouTube via a multiyear deal with Jellysmack, a company that optimizes video content distribution on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat. In addition, Jellysmack has secured multiyear pacts with Kris Collins (Kallmekris), who has more than 47 million TikTok followers, making her one of the top 20 most-followed creators on the platform; vlogger and gamer Guava Juice, who has 16.9 million YouTube subscribers and produced an animated series for YouTube originals, and Manny Mua, a trailblazing YouTube beauty creator and entrepreneur. The Try Guys, who have 8 million YouTube subscribers, have been regrouping...
Variety

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Impact Closes $15 Million to Expand Production-Crew Network

Impact, the LinkedIn-like professional network for the entertainment biz founded by filmmakers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, raised $15 million in Series B funding. The L.A.-based company, founded in 2020, has now landed more than $21 million in total funding. The Series B round was led by venture-capital firm Shasta Ventures with participation from Silicon Valley VC firm Benchmark alongside strategic investors including Skydance, Riviera Partners, Michael Lynton (chairman of Snap and former chairman/CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment), Eric Fellner (producer and co-chairman of Working Title Films), Brian Koppelman and David Levien (creators of “Billions”) and Roku founder/CEO Anthony Wood. Impact...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Sends Mixed Signals to NBA On Next Rights Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery values its NBA programming so much that it recently struck a multi-year deal to keep its top basketball. analysts in their chairs over at TNT. Warner Bros. And yet the company doesn’t “have to have the NBA,” the company’s top executive said Tuesday at an investor conference. And so begins the long road to negotiating what is expected to be yet another mammoth sports-rights pact between a major league and a bevy of media companies. The NBA’s last rights contract, signed with the former Time Warner’s Turner Sports and Walt Disney’s ESPN, was valued at more than $2...
Variety

Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Chelsea Handler is heading back to Netflix. The comedian is bringing her latest stand-up special to the streamer on Dec. 27, Variety has learned exclusively. The special, titled “Revolution,” marks Handler’s return to Netflix, years after she hosted her own talk show, “Chelsea,” which became the streaming service’s first foray into talk-show programming when it debuted in 2016. “Revolution” will see Handler letting loose on her life — including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home and her vision for a future where men don’t wear...
Variety

David Levy, Chris Weil Team With Horizon Media to Launch Sports Marketing Agency

Longtime media executives David Levy and Chris Weil are launching a marketing agency alongside Horizon Media, one aimed at capitalizing on the shift they see already underway for sports advertising. Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) plans to focus on marketing beyond TV commercials and in-stadium signage, which Levy called “table stakes.” Instead, it will look to create opportunities around new events, IP creation and experiential marketing — both in the physical world and in the metaverse. Levy, former president of Turner Broadcasting, and Weil, chairman of Momentum Worldwide, will serve as co-CEOs and equity partners, alongside Horizon Media. “It’s not going to be...
Variety

William Shatner Says Bitter ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Slam Him for ‘Publicity’: George Takei ‘Has Never Stopped Blackening My Name’

William Shatner spoke out against his “Star Trek” co-stars in a recent interview with The Times UK while promoting his book, “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” Several “Star Trek” actors have criticized Shatner over the years, with the late Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols once telling Shatner the cast found him “cold and arrogant.” Shatner writes in the book that he was “horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realized it.” George Takei, who starred opposite Shatner’s Captain Kirk as Sulu, has criticized Shatner for decades, most recently by publicly mocking Shatner’s space flight on Jeff Bezos’...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $330 Million Global Launch, $180 Million Domestic Debut

Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dominated the domestic box office, earning $180 million over the weekend and providing a much-needed lift to beleaguered cinemas. The sequel demolished the record for a November opening in North America, soaring past the previous high-water mark of $158 million set by 2013’s “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Globally, the superhero adventure netted a spectacular $330 million with $150 million of that figure coming from 55 overseas markets. Its success has a bittersweet undercurrent, however. That’s because the filmmakers behind the sequel faced a shocking off-screen tragedy before production even commenced when Chadwick Boseman, the actor who...
Variety

Jeff Bezos Says He’ll Give Away Most of His Fortune to Charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in an interview with CNN that he plans to donate most of his wealth to charity within his lifetime, the first time he’s made such a pledge. Bezos is currently the fourth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $124.1 billion, per Forbes. In an interview with CNN’s Chloe Melas that aired Monday, Bezos confirmed that he intends to donate the majority of his wealth to charitable causes. According to Bezos, most of his donations will go toward fighting climate change and to people who can unify humanity in the face of deep...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions From Two Episodes Full of Bruising, Boozing and Big Belt Buckles

SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” has returned, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) won the race for governor. But don’t worry: He totally hates it! The position is completely in service of keeping his family’s land, despite the efforts of Market Equities and all the enemies the Dutton family has made along the way. Along for the ride are John’s kids: The iconic Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is ride or die for the family; human weasel Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has been neutered due to Beth’s blackmail after...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Why Release Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Now? ‘400 Years of Slavery Is Bigger’ Than the Oscars Slap, Says Director

When Apple announced in October that it would be releasing “Emancipation” in theaters by the end of the year, many moviegoers were left scratching their heads: How can any studio release a Will Smith vehicle in the same year he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars? For “Emancipation” director Antoine Fuqua, there was never any issue about the slavery drama’s release date. “The film to me is bigger than that moment,” Fuqua told Vanity Fair. “Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Angela Bassett ‘Objected’ at First to Her Shocking ‘Wakanda Forever‘ Twist: ’Why? People Are Gonna Be So Upset’

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Every Marvel fan knew “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was going to be an emotional wallop given the death of Chadwick Boseman, whose original “Black Panther” character, T’Challa, dies from a mysterious illness at the start of the sequel. But few expected the movie to deliver a second gut-punching death. T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, dies midway through “Wakanda Forever.” She drowns during Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) attack on Wakanda, which sets Shuri (Letitia Wright) on a path of revenge against him in the third act. Queen Ramonda’s death is perhaps...
Variety

Ismael Cruz Córdova ‘Absolutely’ Wants More Representation in ‘The Rings of Power’: ‘We Would Be Remiss to Not Do That’

After making history as the first person of color to portray an elf in the “Lord of the Rings” universe, Ismael Cruz Córdova “absolutely” wants more diverse representation in “The Rings of Power.” “I think this is the beginning,” Córdova told Variety. “I think we would be remiss to not do that — to stop there.” On Sunday night, Córdova received the breakthrough actor award for television at the Critics Choice Association’s second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television in Los Angeles. The “Rings of Power” star faced backlash for his casting as the Elven warrior Arondir in Amazon’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Surprise! Toy Giant MGA Entertainment Takes Aim at Content and Gaming With Studio Launch, Pixel Zoo Animation Acquisition (EXCLUSIVE)

Toy giant MGA Entertainment is the latest big player from outside Hollywood to take aim at the content business. The privately held firm, based in Chatsworth and home to popular retail brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, Bratz and Little Tikes, has launched MGA Studios, a content division backed with $500 million in capital and assets to drive acquisitions and new production. The unit will be headed by Jason Larian, son of MGA Entertainment founder and CEO Isaac Larian. MGA has produced animated series tied to its toy brands over the years, but the MGA Studios launch is an effort to...
Variety

Netflix Now Lets You Log Out Individual Devices Remotely — Part of Its Move to Curb Unauthorized Password-Sharing

Netflix is giving customers a new way to lock down their accounts, marking another step in its larger efforts to curtail illicit password sharing. Starting Tuesday, the company is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a new feature in Netflix’s Account Settings that lets customers view all the recent devices that have streamed using their account credentials and log out of specific devices with a single click. The feature is available on the web, as well as iOS and Android apps. Netflix has already allowed customers to view recent device-streaming activity from their Account Settings page but until now provided only...
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Debuts at No. 1 With More Than 107 Million Hours Viewed in First 5 Days

“The Crown” Season 5 has taken the throne on this week’s Netflix Top 10’s English TV chart as the No. 1 show over the Nov. 7-13 viewing window. According to the streamer’s figures, the show’s fifth season was viewed for 107.39 million hours following its premiere on Nov. 9, and is in the Top 10 in 88 countries. In addition, the show also reached No. 1 in 37 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and France. Created and written by Peter Morgan, the latest installment of the British drama based on the royal family picked up with a new cast featuring Imelda...
Variety

Nat Geo, Disney+ Reveal Premiere Dates, Trailer for Amazon Deforestation Documentary ‘The Territory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

National Geographic Documentary Films has revealed the air dates for feature documentary “The Territory.” The critically acclaimed film, which marks the feature documentary debut from director Alex Pritz, will premiere on National Geographic Channel on Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. EST/PST and will then be available to stream Dec. 2 on Disney+. “The Territory” provides an immersive look at the tireless fight of the Amazon’s Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the Amazonian landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences into the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community and provides unprecedented access to...
Variety

Former DC Films President Walter Hamada Signs Multi-Year Production Deal With Paramount Pictures

Walter Hamada, the former president of DC Films, has signed an exclusive, multi-year production deal with Paramount Pictures.  Under the agreement, which begins on Jan. 1, 2023, Hamada will spearhead the studio’s mainstream horror movies, with the goal of releasing several low-to mid-budget films per year across theatrical and streaming. The studio recently scored at the box office with “Smile,” a low-budget thriller that’s generated a killer $209 million to date. “With his track record for groundbreaking success, Walter is the ideal partner and visionary to build out our mainstream horror genre franchise business,” said Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins. “As evidenced...
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Seth Rogen Sets Film Industry Comedy Series at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given a series order to a half-hour comedy from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. Starring Rogen, the untitled series is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together. In addition to starring, Rogen writes and directs the series alongside Goldberg. Both executive produce via their Point Grey Productions banner, as does James Weaver. Huyck and Gregory serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additionally, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen executive produce, and Frida Perez co-produces. Lionsgate Television serves...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy