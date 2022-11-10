ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Unveils Dates for First Tour Since 1995

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The 15-date tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. and wraps in Oakland, Calif. on December 23.

The tour celebrates the 40 th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, “The Songstress,” and marks the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 — and also the first time she will be performing her classic hits live since winning the rights to her masters in a recent, highly publicized legal battle.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.” -ABXO🎼

Baker began her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, but vaulted to superstardom with her blockbuster second solo album, “Rapture,” which was released in 1986 and includes the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.” She has since won eight Grammy Awards and racked up four platinum-certified albums.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time. Citi is the official card of Anita Baker’s tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14th at 10 AM local time until Nov. 16th 10 PM local time.

2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’ Draws Family, Friends and Fans to Memorial in Atlanta

On Nov. 11, 10 days after his murder, Kirsnick Khari Ball – better known as Takeoff, a co-founder of the rap trio Migos – was memorialized in a “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event was attended by friends, fans, family members and music industry peers. Fellow artists Drake and Justin Bieber were part of the service, with Migos members Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Kiari “Offset” Cephus offering emotional speeches to the capacity crowd of 21,000 people.  Outside the arena, a large sign with a photo of the rapper in his signature sunglasses had the message...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

HBO Concert Special ‘Piano y Mujer II,’ Featuring Arthur Hanlon, Sets Release Date

Following the success of the HBO concert special and Sony Latin album “Piano y Mujer,” pianist Arthur Hanlon will join forces with an array of Latin female singers in “Piano y Mujer II.” The HBO concert special and album features Hanlon with reggaetón legend Ivy Queen, Mexican power duo Ha*Ash, Colombian singer Catalina García of Monsieur Periné, Costa Rican singer/songwriter Debi Nova and Mexican powerhouse Lupita Infante. The all-female roster joins Arthur performing a series of acoustic renditions of their most successful songs alongside Latin hits. The album is out November 25 on Sony Music Latin and the HBO concert special, produced...
Variety

Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person

Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing]...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Writer Brittani Nichols Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brittani Nichols has signed with CAA for agency representation. Nichols is best known for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC workplace comedy series created by Quinta Brunson. She has served as a writer and producer on both seasons and is credited for the Season 1 episodes “Student Transfer” and “Ava vs. Superintendent” and Season 2’s “Principal’s Office.” “Abbott Elementary” is not Nichols’ first project with Brunson — she was also a writer for the first season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, which featured Brunson as a cast member. Additionally, Nichols wrote for Season 2 of the Seeso comedy “Take...
Variety

On Set With ‘Veneno’ Creators Los Javis Shooting Their Follow-Up, ‘La Mesías,’ and First-Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

In “La Mesías,” their follow-up as writers-directors to ‘Veneno,’ an HBO Max pickup for the U.S., Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi are promising their biggest series yet, a “near apocalyptic family drama,” as Ambrossi puts it, which chronicles the deep scars left for decades by childhood trauma. In it, Enric, in the modern-day, is heavily impacted watching a viral video of a five-sister Christian pop band. Enric himself is still battling childhood memories marked by religious fanaticism and a mother with delirious messianic ambitions.   A Movistar+ Original, which is sold by Movistar+Internacional,“La Mesías” is produced by Ambrossi and Calvo at...
Variety

Rarest Known Buddy Holly Poster, From ‘the Day the Music Died,’ Sells for Nearly $450,000

The only known poster from “The Day the Music Died,” the concert that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper were traveling to when their plane crashed on Feb. 3, 1959, has sold for a record-setting $447,000 at Heritage Auctions. The poster’s final price shattered the house’s previous record price of $275,000, previously held by a Beatles 1966 Shea Stadium concert poster, which sold at Heritage on April 18.  While rather morbid, the poster’s value and rarity are beyond question: Holly, Valens and the Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) died when their plane crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa, on their way to a...
IOWA STATE
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Dua Lipa Denies Involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022, Urges Host Nation Qatar to Address Human Rights Concerns

Amid speculation, Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will not perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The pop star shared a definitive statement on the matter through social media, denying rumors of her involvement and calling for the host nation to address its human rights abuses. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it...
Variety

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, Iranian Who Inspired ‘The Terminal,’ Dies in Paris Airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man whose time living in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal,” died of a heart attack Saturday in the airport’s Terminal 2F. His death was confirmed by the Associated Press, which wrote that police and medical professionals were ultimately unable to save Nasseri. The report indicates that officials stated that Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks. Nasseri, who also went by the name “Sir Alfred,” lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport. He first settled in the space in 1988 after Great...
Variety

Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
Variety

Those Two Shocking ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cameos Explained

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Plenty of new and returning Marvel characters are back for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but there are two major, surprising cameos that avoided being leaked ahead of the sequel’s release. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira’s Okoye help lead the nation of Wakanda, which is missing its Black Panther and King T’Challa after star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are also back, and the...
Variety

Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76

Gallagher, the inventive prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died Friday of organ failure, his former manager Craig Marquardo confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Gallagher had been in hospice care in California after suffering multiple heart attacks in recent years. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Producer Mike Dean Launches Apex Sound Label, Announces Sash as First Signing

Producer Mike Dean (pictured at left), known for his work with the Weeknd, Beyoncé and Travis Scott, is launching a new record label, Apex Sound, with longtime collaborator Apex Martin. Its first signing is New York-based singer, composer and producer Sash. The SoundCloud regular releases the noir-ish single and its equally dusky video, “Lemon Sorbet,” today, ahead of a debut project called “Bittersweet” scheduled for release on December 2. “Apex has been telling me for years about Sash, but then again, he’s been telling me about a lot artists who are popping now,” Dean tells Variety. Acknowledging that he has long appreciated Martin’s...
Variety

Original ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Characters Crossover With ‘House of the Dragon’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tyrone Biggums, Rick James and Silky Johnson are now “Game of Thrones” canon. The original “Chappelle’s Show” characters were resurrected for a very special “House of the Dragon” sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” Returning host Dave Chappelle brought back three characters from his sketch series, which ran from 2003 to 2006 on Comedy Central. Similar to his show, Chappelle re-appeared after his 15-minute opening monologue ridiculing Kanye West for his antisemitic comments, and gave this pre-recorded video a little set up. “Anyone out here watching this new show, ‘House of the Dragon,'” Chappelle asked the crowd, mic in hand. “I am...
Variety

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Knocks Taylor Swift Off the Top With Massive First-Week Numbers

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, “Her Loss,” enters the charts this week at No. 1 with the biggest first-week numbers for a hip-hop album in 2022. The set logged 404,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S. — holding 100,000 units over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which opened with 295,000 in the week ending May 19, according to data from Luminate via Billboard. “Her Loss” nearly doubled the earnings of “Honestly, Nevermind,” Drake’s dance-focused record that opened with a still-impressive 204,000 units back in June. However, both of his previous releases fall short in comparison to “Certified...
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Dark Comedy ‘Night Courier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saudi Arabia’s prolific production company Telfaz11 – which is behind the kingdom’s international Oscar candidate “Raven Song” — is celebrating its 11th anniversary today (Nov. 11) by starting the shoot of its 11th film, the bold crime comedy “Night Courier,” directed by Ali Al Kalthami, who is one of the innovative shingle founders. Cameras are rolling in Riyadh on “Night Courier,” starring Mohammed AlDokhi — who launched his career as an actor in various Telfaz11 digital productions — as a young man named Fahad Algadaani who is in desperate need of money to get medical treatment for his dad. After getting...
Variety

Songs by Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Tori Amos Among 70 Needle Drops in the Tegan and Sara-Inspired ‘High School’

The soundtrack to Freevee series “High School,” based on the memoir by Canadian twin sister pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin better known as Tegan and Sara, is a coming-of-age drama filled with wall-to-wall ’90s needle drops. Says showrunner, writer and director Clea DuVall: “A lot of the needle drops were in the writing of the script, and that became an important building block.” In all, some 70 songs appear in the show, a task handled deftly by music supervisor Brienne Rose. Rose and DuVall pick their favorites from the first season. “Senseless Apprentice” by Nirvana Rose: There were a lot of...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy