Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Unveils Dates for First Tour Since 1995

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The 15-date tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. and wraps in Oakland, Calif. on December 23.

The tour celebrates the 40 th anniversary of Baker’s debut album, “The Songstress,” and marks the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 — and also the first time she will be performing her classic hits live since winning the rights to her masters in a recent, highly publicized legal battle.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.” -ABXO🎼

Baker began her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, but vaulted to superstardom with her blockbuster second solo album, “Rapture,” which was released in 1986 and includes the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.” She has since won eight Grammy Awards and racked up four platinum-certified albums.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM local time. Citi is the official card of Anita Baker’s tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14th at 10 AM local time until Nov. 16th 10 PM local time.

2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena