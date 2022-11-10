Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread
On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
What are seasonal outlooks? And how do they predict what this winter in Wisconsin will be like?
When the highs are above average for early November, it may seem too early to think about mittens, ice scrapers and snowflakes. But with the leaves mostly gone and temperatures in the 20s and 30s coming this weekend to most of the state, it's time to look ahead to what winter might bring.
Comments / 0