From Broadway and Beyond, November Salutes and Celebrates Veterans

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
Variety
 3 days ago
There are plenty of in-person and virtual commemorations from Broadway and beyond planned to celebrate and honor veterans.

One of the highlights is Nov. 10’s NYC Marine Corps Birthday Gala, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Benefitting Semper Fi and America’s Fund, event honored TV host and motivational speaker Montel Williams, who served in the Marine Corps and as a lieutenant colonel in the Naval Reserve; actor-comedian Rob Riggle, who served as lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps; and Gen. David H. Berger.

Williams receives the David Dinkins Vanguard Honor, and Riggle received the Cpl. l Allen J. Striffler USMC Marine for Life Award at the event, which will also be streamed virtually.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by such a wonderful group of veterans,” Riggle says. “I consider serving my country one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud to continue serving my fellow veterans in whatever way can make a positive impact in their lives and/or the lives of their families.”

Williams was “honored to receive such a prestigious award.”

“I feel blessed to be able to continue to provide as much assistance to our brothers and sisters in arms who do so much to support and defend our constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. I was officially discharged over 16 years ago but have never truly taken my uniform off. I will continue to try to do as much as I can to support those who have sacrificed so much for all of us.”

Bruce Springsteen was once again set to perform at Stand-up for Heroes, another annual event honoring American vets. The 16th annual celebration unfolded Nov. 7 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. Jon Stewart, the Lumineers, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross were all set to attend in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which aids wounded service members, veterans and their families.

Joint Service Color Guard performs during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH)

“We are here to support our veterans and their families — and no better way to come together and experience the best in stand-up comedy and the healing power of laughter,” says Caroline Hirsch, board member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Also on Nov. 7, Broadway stars were to turn out for Arts in the Armed Forces at American Airlines Theatre, with a reading of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fat Ham” by James Ijames, directed by Sideeq Heard and featuring original cast members from the Off Broadway co-production between the Public Theater and National Black Theatre.

On Nov. 15 and 16, the 4th annual Veterans in Entertainment Summit will be held virtually online. The theme this year is Industry Tour: Navigating Your Career Path in Entertainment. The free event will feature several sessions hosted by various media companies and include workshops, inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities and music. The annual summit supports Veterans in Media & Entertainment, a nonprofit networking org.

Sally Chan, VP of community engagement at Warner Bros. Discovery, and Betty Diaz, head of pro- gram and operations, Paramount Veterans Network at Paramount Global, call it“a unique experience where top media companies unite for a common purpose to share an inside look at our companies and the work we do, while offering opportunities to network with the best in the business.

“We are proud to co-chair this year’s annual Veterans in Entertainment Summit and provide a forum where the veteran and military community can come together to learn more about the media and entertainment industry,” they add.

Variety

