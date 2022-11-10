ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Variety Partners With History Channel for Third Annual TV Special

By Nick Clement
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

The third annual “Variety Salute to Service ” special will air at 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Veterans Day, on the History channel. The special will focus on the many contributions made by America’s veterans and military families, profiling extraordinary individuals who are giving back to their local communities and supporting other veterans through numerous initiatives.

The one-hour program, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers, will also showcase various companies and nonprofit organizations that help veterans transition to meaningful careers in their civilian lives.

“Since our founding, the History channel has been devoted to supporting veterans and military families, and to spotlighting the many ways they serve our communities even after they are no longer in uniform,” says Paul Buccieri, president a chairman, A+E Networks group.

“Together with Variety , we are proud to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and underscore the leadership of these everyday heroes through our programming and our outreach initiatives,” he adds.

The History channel’s Mission to Honor initiative is an award-winning campaign that honors those who have served the country. Among the organizations included in the Salute to Service special is Team Rub con, a veteran-led disaster relief and humanitarian organization, which was co-founded by former Marine sniper Jake Wood in 2010, in the wake of the devastating Haiti earthquake.

The special also tells the story of Beau Rodriguez, who served as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman for two deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. When Hurricane Harvey brought destruction to his hometown, Rodriguez teamed up with Team Rubicon to lend his skills to help those in need. Today, Rodriguez works as a site supervisor for Team Rubicon Rebuild, which helps to transform homes damaged by natural disasters.

Rodriguez is one of more than 150,000 Team Rubicon volunteers serving communities, and the visibility that this yearly special provides to audiences helps to raise overall awareness on so many levels, and to so many charitable causes.

The special also features the veteran and military affairs initiatives of Charter Communications, which has been named one of Forbes’ best employers for veterans. Through community engagement, hiring initiatives and workforce training pro- grams, the company has a long history of support for veterans and military families. The powerful story of Milo Staley and his son Joe, both Navy veterans who found new careers with Charter, is presented in the special.

“The History channel’s ‘ Variety Salute to Service’ celebrates the service of our nation’s veterans and highlights the importance of a successful transition to civilian life,” says Cliff Hagan, executive vice president, customer operations, Charter and former lieutenant commander in the Navy.

“In the military, you are trained to be mission-oriented. It is built into the culture and supported by core values that are continually reinforced; and the culture at Charter is similar. The high standards, discipline, teamwork, leadership and quick decision-making taught in the military translate well here. Our employee veterans stay with Charter longer because it is a good fit, as we provide them with many opportunities to serve with purpose and build a fulfilling career.”

Also profiled is U.S. Army reserve 1st Lt. Brooke Jackson Kahn, who is the first woman in her family to join a branch of the military. She enlisted in the Army as a combat medic, and then went through physician assistant school, which led her to start She’s the Veteran, an effort that looks to increase support for women vets when it comes to mental health. She’s the Veteran holds group events such as clay shooting, horseback riding and surfing. Through her efforts, Kahn has raised awareness about the almost 2 million female veterans in the United States.

Others profiled include Muria Nisbett, a participant in the George W. Bush Institute’s Stand-to Veteran Leadership program. Born and raised in St. Thomas, Nisbett is a U.S. Army veteran who now serves as a mental health professional specializing in counseling veterans diagnosed with PTSD.

Through the Stand-to Veteran Leadership program, she’s created Mission Lifeline, a phone tree of veterans designed to help fight isolation.

In addition to these stories, several other veterans and initiatives are covered in the special, which serves as a powerful portrait of on-going service.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions From Two Episodes Full of Bruising, Boozing and Big Belt Buckles

SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” has returned, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) won the race for governor. But don’t worry: He totally hates it! The position is completely in service of keeping his family’s land, despite the efforts of Market Equities and all the enemies the Dutton family has made along the way. Along for the ride are John’s kids: The iconic Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is ride or die for the family; human weasel Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has been neutered due to Beth’s blackmail after...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Dua Lipa Denies Involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022, Urges Host Nation Qatar to Address Human Rights Concerns

Amid speculation, Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will not perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The pop star shared a definitive statement on the matter through social media, denying rumors of her involvement and calling for the host nation to address its human rights abuses. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it...
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Writer Brittani Nichols Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brittani Nichols has signed with CAA for agency representation. Nichols is best known for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC workplace comedy series created by Quinta Brunson. She has served as a writer and producer on both seasons and is credited for the Season 1 episodes “Student Transfer” and “Ava vs. Superintendent” and Season 2’s “Principal’s Office.” “Abbott Elementary” is not Nichols’ first project with Brunson — she was also a writer for the first season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, which featured Brunson as a cast member. Additionally, Nichols wrote for Season 2 of the Seeso comedy “Take...
Variety

Those Two Shocking ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cameos Explained

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Plenty of new and returning Marvel characters are back for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but there are two major, surprising cameos that avoided being leaked ahead of the sequel’s release. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira’s Okoye help lead the nation of Wakanda, which is missing its Black Panther and King T’Challa after star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are also back, and the...
Variety

Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
Variety

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, Iranian Who Inspired ‘The Terminal,’ Dies in Paris Airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man whose time living in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal,” died of a heart attack Saturday in the airport’s Terminal 2F. His death was confirmed by the Associated Press, which wrote that police and medical professionals were ultimately unable to save Nasseri. The report indicates that officials stated that Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks. Nasseri, who also went by the name “Sir Alfred,” lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport. He first settled in the space in 1988 after Great...
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey, ‘Heartstopper‘ Nominated for Royal Television Society’s Craft and Design Awards 2022

Mick Jagger, P.J. Harvey and “Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards are among the nominees at this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards 2022. Jagger was nominated alongside Daniel Pemberton for writing the opening music to “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ show which stars Gary Oldman, while Harvey was nominated in the same category alongside Tim Phillips for their work on Sharon Horgan’s “Bad Sisters.” “Heartstopper” casting director Daniel Edwards was nominated for his work on the hit Netflix show. The BBC garnered most noms with 35 nods, followed by Sky with 13 and ITV with 11 nominations. The awards will...
Variety

Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Dark Comedy ‘Night Courier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saudi Arabia’s prolific production company Telfaz11 – which is behind the kingdom’s international Oscar candidate “Raven Song” — is celebrating its 11th anniversary today (Nov. 11) by starting the shoot of its 11th film, the bold crime comedy “Night Courier,” directed by Ali Al Kalthami, who is one of the innovative shingle founders. Cameras are rolling in Riyadh on “Night Courier,” starring Mohammed AlDokhi — who launched his career as an actor in various Telfaz11 digital productions — as a young man named Fahad Algadaani who is in desperate need of money to get medical treatment for his dad. After getting...
Variety

Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76

Gallagher, the inventive prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died Friday of organ failure, his former manager Craig Marquardo confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Gallagher had been in hospice care in California after suffering multiple heart attacks in recent years. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘We Need People Who Are Taking Risks’: Cairo Industry Head Reem Allam on Supporting Bold, Boundary-Pushing Arab Filmmakers

The fifth edition of the Cairo Film Festival’s industry arm, Cairo Industry Days, will look to further cement its growing reputation as one of the Arab film world’s premier industry platforms when it runs from Nov. 17 – 22. Launched by former festival president Mohamed Hefzy, the Egyptian producer who stepped down from his post earlier this year, the event has quickly taken a place alongside the Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops and the Red Sea Film Festival’s Souk as key meeting points connecting Arab and international filmmakers. “It’s both challenging but also exciting,” said newly appointed industry head Reem Allam, about...
Variety

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’ Draws Family, Friends and Fans to Memorial in Atlanta

On Nov. 11, 10 days after his murder, Kirsnick Khari Ball – better known as Takeoff, a co-founder of the rap trio Migos – was memorialized in a “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event was attended by friends, fans, family members and music industry peers. Fellow artists Drake and Justin Bieber were part of the service, with Migos members Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Kiari “Offset” Cephus offering emotional speeches to the capacity crowd of 21,000 people.  Outside the arena, a large sign with a photo of the rapper in his signature sunglasses had the message...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Cairo Film Festival Kicks Off With New Leadership Team at Helm of Arab Film Showcase

The Cairo Intl. Film Festival kicked off Nov. 13 with the Middle East premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” and a new-look leadership team bringing fresh energy to the grande dame of Arab cinema. This year’s event marks the first as festival director for Egyptian filmmaker Amir Ramses, who was appointed earlier this year, as well as industry head Reem Allam. Ramses was tapped just weeks after Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy stepped down as festival president, after a four-year tenure in which he helped to revamp the long-running event. Hefzy was particularly instrumental in expanding the fest’s international reach, bolstering ties with counterparts...
Variety

Rarest Known Buddy Holly Poster, From ‘the Day the Music Died,’ Sells for Nearly $450,000

The only known poster from “The Day the Music Died,” the concert that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper were traveling to when their plane crashed on Feb. 3, 1959, has sold for a record-setting $447,000 at Heritage Auctions. The poster’s final price shattered the house’s previous record price of $275,000, previously held by a Beatles 1966 Shea Stadium concert poster, which sold at Heritage on April 18.  While rather morbid, the poster’s value and rarity are beyond question: Holly, Valens and the Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) died when their plane crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa, on their way to a...
IOWA STATE
Variety

Sydney Sweeney Says Social Media Trolls Tagged Her Family on ‘Euphoria’ Nudity Posts: ‘Disgusting and Unfair’

Sydney Sweeney revealed in a new interview with GQ UK that social media users have tagged her family members in posts depicting her “Euphoria” nude scenes. In the first season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama, Sweeney’s character, Cassie, is subjected to a nude photo leak. Those same images in the show were screen-shotted by viewers and then circulated online. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family,” Sweeney said (via Insider). “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at...
Variety

Marrakech Film Festival Roars Back With Star-Studded Lineup and Dynamic Local Showcase

After a two-year, pandemic-forced pause, the Marrakech Film Festival returns with a roar, hosting a comeback edition chock-full of stars and that will showcase an international competition of first and second films. Running from Nov. 11 – 19, the festival’s 19th edition will also cap an already stellar year for the Moroccan film industry, as the cultural event hosts home-turf premieres for a slate of local productions that have enchanted the festival circuit. “This has been a very strong year for Moroccan cinema,” says Marrakech artistic director Rémi Bonhomme, pointing to projects like Maryam Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan,” (pictured), Fyzal Boulifa’s...
Variety

Producer Mike Dean Launches Apex Sound Label, Announces Sash as First Signing

Producer Mike Dean (pictured at left), known for his work with the Weeknd, Beyoncé and Travis Scott, is launching a new record label, Apex Sound, with longtime collaborator Apex Martin. Its first signing is New York-based singer, composer and producer Sash. The SoundCloud regular releases the noir-ish single and its equally dusky video, “Lemon Sorbet,” today, ahead of a debut project called “Bittersweet” scheduled for release on December 2. “Apex has been telling me for years about Sash, but then again, he’s been telling me about a lot artists who are popping now,” Dean tells Variety. Acknowledging that he has long appreciated Martin’s...
Variety

Alec Baldwin Seeks to ‘Clear His Name,’ Accuses Crew of Negligence in ‘Rust’ Death

Alec Baldwin filed a cross-complaint on Friday seeking to “clear his name” in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and said that blame for the tragedy lies with three crew members and with the man who supplied ammunition to the set. Baldwin named all four as cross-defendants in a lawsuit originally filed against him last year by Mamie Mitchell, the film’s script supervisor. Baldwin said he relied on all four to do their jobs, and that Hutchins died as a result of their negligence. As a result, Baldwin says he has experienced “immense grief” and suffered an “emotional, physical...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy