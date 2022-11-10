Read full article on original website
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
Billy Napier Reacts To Poaching Top Quarterback Recruit From Rival Program
It's been an up-and-down first season at the helm for Florida head coach Billy Napier. But one area where he hasn't been struggling this year is on the recruiting trail, especially after today's big quarterback flip. On Friday, 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada officially flipped his commitment from the University...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Upset Loss
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are officially out of the running to reach the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, their most-hated rival knocked them out of the mix. The Washington Huskies have upset the Ducks of Oregon 37-34 at Autzen Stadium this Saturday night. UW quarterback Michael...
Here’s how Jordan Spieth did as ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker
Make that two Longhorn golfers ESPN has hooked to appear on its popular college football pre-game show College GameDay this season. While Scottie Scheffler didn’t get to make picks with Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang when the traveling show came to Austin for the Texas-Alabama game — we think he was perfectly satisfied with receiving his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, though — fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth put his college football knowledge to the test as GameDay’s guest picker this week. The show made a rare second visit to Austin this season for Texas’ game against undefeated TCU.
11 Prominent College Football Teams Eliminated From Bowl Contention
Most Power Five programs out of the College Football Playoff hunt can at least pursue a bowl game to conclude their season. However, that's not the case for several schools. The Action Network's Brett McMurphy pointed out 11 teams from the major five conferences ineligible for bowl action after accumulating at least seven losses.
TCU breaks form but still defeats Texas
TCU has spent much of the 2022 college football season flying under the radar. The Horned Frogs entered Saturday’s game against Texas 9-0 but had allowed nearly 27 points per game on the season and more than 30 per game after the season’s second game. TCU was good. But could the Horned Frogs win a game when their offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders? Judging by Saturday, yes, they can.
College Football Games on TV Today (Friday, Nov. 11)
Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
2022 Central Texas high school football playoff pairings: Area Round
TEMPLE, Texas — The second round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs are here and the 6 News sports team has compiled a full list of Area round matchups for teams that remain just five wins from a state championship. The area round begins Thursday night. Class...
Washington football: 3 takeaways from massive upset at No. 6 Oregon
Going for it on fourth down has become a regular occurrence in college football these days, but Dan Lanning is probably wishing he had his decision to go for it back. The Oregon coach went for it on fourth down deep in his own territory with the game knotted at 34-34 against Washington football and, well, it backfired.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Fans
Alabama got a much-needed win on Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide traveled to Oxford and improved to 8-2 when they took down the Rebels 30-24. They overcame a 10-point deficit and thus kept their faint College Football Playoff berth alive. That said, they were eliminated from the...
Oregon-Utah set for a late-night kickoff on ESPN
Make sure you have some clean pajamas and some coffee on hand. The Pac-12 announced kickoff times for next week’s games and the Ducks didn’t get a favorable time. Oregon will host Utah at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The other big game in the conference, UCLA at USC, is set for a 5 p.m. kick on Fox. Oregon fans probably shouldn’t complain all that much considering this will be just the second time this year the Ducks will fill in the late-night slot. No matter what the start time is, Oregon will be looking to gain a bit of revenge over the Utes, who defeated the Ducks twice in 2021. Washington State and Arizona will begin the day with an 11 a.m. PT kick on the Pac-12 Network. Oregon State and Arizona State play on ESPN2 just 15 minutes later. The Big Game, Stanford at California, will also be on the Pac-12 Network for a 2:30 p.m. PT start and Colorado at Washington will round out the tripleheader on the conference’s network for a 6 p.m. kick. List Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Oregon's stunning loss to Washington
Look: College Football Team Has Unique Drink Choices For Players On Sideline
In an effort to keep its players warm this Saturday, the LSU Tigers are serving some interesting drink choices on the sideline. During the first quarter of the Arkansas-LSU game, ESPN's camera crew caught coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the Tigers' sideline. Although these options are available on...
Final Injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Giddy up yall, because of this blatantly painful season of Texas A&M Aggies football, I know many of you may be counting down the days until we’re discussing the 2023 season, but keep that focus on Saturday’s matchup with the equally bad Auburn Tigers, as the Aggies will enter a sold-out Jordan-Hare stadium for their 6:30 PM CT. Kickoff. Earlier this week on Monday to be exact, head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media while reflecting on their 41-24 loss to Florida just a day beforehand, previewing their upcoming game vs. Auburn, and most importantly, discussing the current injury report...
The 7 College Football Games to Watch This Weekend That Aren't TCU vs. Texas
Given that we are just three weeks away from Championship Saturday, every game is a big game. But hey, this is college football and every game matters. This weekend does not have quite the heavy hitter like last week's Georgia/Tennessee game but there are plenty of games that have playoff, New Year's Six, and conference implications on the line. So, this week we are giving you not just five but the top EIGHT games to watch this Saturday. So, get your multiple screens going because it is going to be a busy and exciting weekend of college football!
Texas A&M vs Auburn Tigers: Injury Report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 12th
In what has become a lost season for both programs, the Texas A&M Aggies, led by 5th year head coach Jimbo Fisher and freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will take on the Auburn Tigers, led by interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Both teams hold 3-6 overall records, and are 1-5 in conference play, nursing 5 game losing streaks. The winner of this week’s matchup will hold out hope for a bowl berth for atleast one more week, while the loser will be on the outside looking in come December. The amount of adversity the Aggies have had to attempt to over come...
"After Further Discussion": How the NFL is Testing the Waters of "Sky Judge"
You've probably heard it a few times each NFL Sunday. A play happens that is right on the edge of possibly requiring a coach's challenge, but before a coach can reach into their pocket and throw the flag, the NFL official has stopped the next play and turns on their microphone.
