County Commission To Attend GHRPC Annual Meeting
Attending the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission annual meeting is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission. The Commissioners will meet Tuesday in regular session in the Commission Room of the courthouse. That agenda includes county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. Thursday at 9:00 am,...
School Board To Consider Bid For CES Expansion
A negotiated base bid for the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion will be presented to the school board when they meet Tuesday. The School Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the district office. The agenda begins with the recognition of Dewey School Staff for the Blue Ribbon Award. Dr Wiebers...
Local election results across the Green Hills Region for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray carried every precinct to win re-election over the challenge of declared write-in candidate Kevin Ireland. Ray, whose name was on the ballot, received 1,890 votes. The number of write-in votes for presiding commissioner totaled 1,162. Ireland had at least 1,055 of them. There was a separate team counting write-in ballots. Tuesday’s general election saw a voter turnout of 56.7% in Grundy County. (3,265 votes: 5,760 registered voters)
Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention In Chillicothe
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention was in Chillicothe Thursday evening to meet with educators, administrators, community members, and concerned parents and talk about how to keep teachers in the classroom and bring new teachers to join their ranks. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields and...
Memory Tree Lighting November 17th
The 8th Annual Memory Tree lighting ceremony will be held on November 17th at 6:00 pm. The Memory Tree at Silver Moon Plaza is to memorialize a loved one. If you would like to purchase an ornament, call the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071. The ornaments are $10 each or 3 Ornaments for $25.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:00 am, Officer took a report of checks being stolen. The investigation is still ongoing. 9:58 am, Subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active warrant. Subject posted bond and was...
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Grand Marshal
The Grand Marshal for the Chillicothe Holiday Parade is a “Well deserving community organization.” The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce received more than 80 nominations for 76th annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade Grand Marshal. Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says “We are excited to announce that this year’s parade will be led by the Helping Hands of the House of Prayer.
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
7th grade Lady Hornets basketball
The 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Brookfield 21-20. Lexy Smith led all scorers with 17 points. Emmy Lent and Ashlynn Daugherty each added 2 points. The 7th grade Lady Hornets’ next game will be Tuesday night at home against Marshall at 5 p.m.
8th grade basketball comes out on top
The Chillicothe 8th grade boys basketball beat Kirksville 46-33 at William Matthew Middle school. Leading the balanced scoring attack for the Hornets was Logan Murrel, Max Probasco, and Howie Donoho with 11 points a piece. Bryson Shoop poured in 9 points. Cooper Robinson took care of the basketball and. set...
