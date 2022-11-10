Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray carried every precinct to win re-election over the challenge of declared write-in candidate Kevin Ireland. Ray, whose name was on the ballot, received 1,890 votes. The number of write-in votes for presiding commissioner totaled 1,162. Ireland had at least 1,055 of them. There was a separate team counting write-in ballots. Tuesday’s general election saw a voter turnout of 56.7% in Grundy County. (3,265 votes: 5,760 registered voters)

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO