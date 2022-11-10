Review: Rock-solid 'Hamilton' tour mixes familiar staging and choreography with fresh character interpretations

When the pandemic shut down local theaters in March 2020, I satisfied my hunger for stage shows by watching the filmed version of "Hamilton" on the Disney+ network.

I never had the opportunity to see the original 2015 Broadway cast onstage in New York, but I have watched their performances on TV several dozen times. Show writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda became my definitive Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. my definitive Aaron Burr. I couldn't picture anyone but Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson, or Philippa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry as the Schuyler sisters, Eliza and Angelica.

So it was a pleasant surprise to see the latest national touring production of "Hamilton" arrive in San Diego this week with mostly understudies playing the principal roles in Wednesday night's performance, due to scheduled vacations, illnesses and injuries.

This touring production — the first "Hamilton" tour visited San Diego in 2018 — is just as taut, athletically danced, emotionally moving and handsomely designed as the Broadway original. But given the opportunity to step into coveted lead roles in Broadway's most acclaimed musical, these understudies brought fresh energy, interpretations and nuances to their roles.

The 2015 Broadway musical "Hamilton" was inspired by author Ron Chernow's 2004 biography about the U.S. founding father who was 47 when he died in a duel with political rival Aaron Burr. Miranda's concept retells Hamilton's life story as one of an immigrant chasing the American dream. The show features a multiracial cast and rap-infused score. "Hamilton" won 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the Revolutionary War hero and first U.S. Treasury Secretary Hamilton, understudy DeAundre' Woods brought a boyish energy and strong singing and rap skills to the role. He did a nice job transmitting the character's youthful impatience, but wasn't as effective at expressing grief in the musical's later scenes. Understudy Ellis C. Dawson III's interpretation of Burr is far from Odom's fiery, coiled energy, but his quiet and unhurried performance feels well-suited to Burr's cautious nature, and the grief Dawson portrays in the later scenes is palpable.

Morgan Anita Wood is exceptional in her emotional and beautifully vocalized performance as Hamilton's long-suffering wife, Eliza. Understudy Charlotte Mary Wen, who grew up in San Diego, also makes a strong impression as Hamilton's brainy sister-in-law Angelica Schuyler, who powers through the high-octane rap "Satisfied" with ease. Wen will continue in this role for several San Diego performances.

Understudy Tré Frazier brings a more youthful ferocity to the role of Washington than the original. And in the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette, Paris Nix shines as the self-absorbed Jefferson, but it's hard to understand Nix's French-accented rap as Lafayette.

One benefit of seeing the musical on Disney+ is the ability to turn on the subtitles, because it's virtually impossible to catch all the fast-moving lyrics in a live show. But it was enlightening to see so many fresh faces and character interpretations in my first post-pandemic live "Hamilton."

'Hamilton'

When : 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. 8 p.m. Fridays. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 20

Where : San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego

Tickets: Limited availability. Prices change dynamically due to demand

Online : ticketmaster.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .