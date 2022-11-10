Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County
Prince George's County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on November 8th, the victim was 13-years-old.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt, Maryland on Saturday morning, according to police. Greenbelt Police say officers responded around 11:16 a.m. to reports of a man lying down in a ditch in the area between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted. The man was...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old charged for shooting of teen girl at Woodbridge school carnival
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged for a shooting in April that wounded a 14-year-old girl at a school carnival in Woodbridge, Virginia. According to Prince William County Police, the 16-year-old from Triangle, Virginia, who has not been identified, was charged in the shooting on Wednesday. Police...
fox5dc.com
Man in custody for shooting, killing dog in Fairfax County apartment complex
Authorities have charged a man for shooting and killing a dog on Friday morning in an apartment complex in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke with neighbors about the incident.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jessica Pearson, a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Pearson was last seen on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the 1700 block of Yale Place in Rockville. Pearson...
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death inside of car in Prince William County
DUMFRIES, Va. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car on Saturday morning in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, according to police. The Prince William County Police Department says around 5:35 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Continue to Investigate Shooting; Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
fox5dc.com
Man taken into police custody in Fairfax County dies after suffering medical emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who was taken into police custody for running into traffic on Thursday night in Fairfax County, died while being taken to a hospital, according to investigators. Fairfax County Police say around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to several calls for a man acting disorderly and...
24-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. shooting has left a 24-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, according to police, sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, nearby Pomeroy Road Southeast, around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
