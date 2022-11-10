Read full article on original website
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
WITN
Don Davis declares victory in congressional race
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Don Davis has declared victory in the race to replace G.K Butterfield in Congress. Davis, a Democrat, had an 11,000 vote lead over Republican Sandy Smith in the First District with just two precincts still to report. Both candidates were competing for Rep. Butterfield’s seat,...
Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat
Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Ted Budd beats Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
Republican Rep. Ted Budd has won North Carolina's Senate race, defeating former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley (D) in the contest for the open seat vacated by Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC). At points, the race was in a statistical tie in the polls, though the most recent surveys put...
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District, handing win to Democrat Yadira Caraveo
Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district. Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate...
'A sea change:' Weighing the impact of new GOP majority on NC Supreme Court
Both parties dumped millions into ads proving how critically important Republicans and Democrats see the high court. Redistricting may be the biggest reason why.
U.S. House of Representative District 7 candidates see different issues
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Russell Fry (R) and Daryl Scott (D) are battling for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. Scott was the only Democrat in the race, while Fry beat out a field of candidates that included incumbent Tom Rice (R), who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump […]
Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada
Explore more race results below. Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto won her contentious Senate race against GOP challenger Adam Laxalt. The Nevada results were called Saturday evening, deciding Senate control for the next two years. With Cortez Masto's victory decided, Democrats have retained control of the Senate. Election 2022 Results Explore...
POLITICO’s final Election Forecast: Senate up for grabs, GOP on brink of House majority
Republicans have a grip on the House majority. But the Senate is firmly up for grabs. That’s the topline of the final updates before Tuesday’s vote to POLITICO’s Election Forecast: The battle for the Senate is a “Toss Up,” while the House is “Likely Republican.”
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
