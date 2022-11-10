Read full article on original website
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Save the Date! Frankenmuth Filmed Christmas Movie is Back This Season
A few years ago, Frankenmuth was in the spotlight with a film that was shot right here locally in mid-Michigan. A Christmas Movie Christmas featured local actors and extras from in and around the area along with the main stars. If you happened to miss it you’re going to get another shot again this year to catch a little bit of Hollywood that's Pure Michigan.
Did You Know There’s a Flushing Home With an Indoor Pool?
You've probably driven by this home on Morrish Rd. in Flushing and didn't even realize there was a beautiful pool inside the house. There's something intriguing about an indoor pool. It's something I dreamed of having when I was a kid until my parents told me I'd have to be a doctor or a lawyer in order to afford it. But in reality, this home on Morrish Rd between River and Potter in Flushing only lists for $425,000 so it may be within reach for people without a bunch of letters behind their names.
