ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0Bc3_0j6G37NZ00

The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.

According to the attorney’s office, Johnson Saint-Louis, age 37 of Deerfield Beach, was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 23, 2023 and faces up to 25 years in federal prison for the armed bank robbery offense and a mandatory consecutive sentence of between seven years’ and life imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during the offense.

According to the news release, Saint-Louis was a former Automated Teller Machine (ATM) technician who traveled around the southeast United States tampering with ATMs serviced by his former employer.

It was alleged that during a two-year period, Saint-Louis robbed four ATM technicians sent out to fix problems apparently caused by Saint-Louis.

The report notes that the Bank of America located at 5676 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee was the site of an incident Sept. 29, 2021.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed Saint-Louis traveling to various Bank of America locations on Nov. 4, 2021.

The deputies stopped Saint-Louis and discovered a firearm and notes listing the locations of Bank of America locations in Jacksonville, Florida.

The releases notes that even though Saint-Louis had been unemployed since mid-2019, his financial records revealed large cash deposits into his account and thousands of dollars lost due to gambling.

The Tallahassee Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Brother of Broward woman who vanished: ‘We don’t know if she is alive’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how an administrative assistant for the city of Fort Lauderdale vanished from Broward County on Thursday evening. Crime scene tape surrounded Mimose Dulcio’s home on Sunday in unincorporated Broward County. A window by the entrance appeared to be damaged. County property records show she purchased the three-bedroom home in 2019.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
kiss951.com

Sinkhole in Florida Road Reveals Mysterious Bank Heist Tunnel

A sinkhole in a Florida road reveals a mysterious bank heist tunnel. FBI agents in Florida are investigating a potential bank burglary. This after a small sinkhole in a road in Pembroke Pines revealed a mysterious 50-yard tunnel. The tunnel appeared to be heading toward a local Chase bank. It...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
foxnebraska.com

Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Florida county

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a shocking discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Police said a beachgoer discovered the remains on...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
SARASOTA, FL
Action News Jax

Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida

Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting

DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?

The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities

Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy