Winston-salem, NC

NC man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the foot, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in connection to a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem .

A group of juveniles was under a carport at a residence on Cole Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. The bottom of the 16-year-old’s foot was grazed by a bullet.

Police say that video surveillance led them to believe that the suspect vehicle was a silver Dodge Charger.

Officers with Winston-Salem police pulled over the car on US 421 and US 52 around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the car, Edwin Noe Palacios, 24, was arrested at the scene for driving with a suspended license.

When he was taken into custody he was also charged with injury to real property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

