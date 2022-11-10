Former Mizzou basketball player Jed Frost kills wife, self in Dallas: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri basketball player Jed Frost and his estranged wife have died in an apparent murder-suicide, reports say.

Dallas police said James “Jed” Frost, 51, shot and killed his wife, Beth Frost, 46, inside the Dallas County medical examiner’s office in Texas, according to multiple news outlets .

The Dallas Morning News reports Beth Frost worked at the medical examiner’s office. She filed for divorce earlier this year.

Jed Frost was a walk-on and played with the Tigers from 1990-94. In his senior year, Mizzou was 28-4 and made it to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.

Before going to Columbia, Jed Frost graduated from Park Hill High School in Kansas City. After his playing career, he taught and coached around the Kansas City area and started a luxury leather bag company.

