ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Veterans Day celebration returns to Houghton Park on Saturday

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

After a COVID-canceled 2020 Veterans Day parade and celebration, and a small and abbreviated 2021 event, the day honoring those who have served in the Armed Forces will return in force on Saturday at Houghton Park in North Long Beach with a full schedule of activities including a fun run, an obstacle course, live music, a kids’ zone, food trucks and a flag-tow flyover during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

The event is a collaboration by Long Beach Council District 9, the Long Beach Veterans Day Committee and the Veterans Affairs Commission. District 9 Councilmember Rex Richardson will emcee the event which will, once again, be held without a parade.

“After meeting with veterans, we found that a lot of the younger veterans were more interested in community service opportunities and more physical activities and events for families than in a parade,” said co-organizer and Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gus Orozco. He noted that the organizers got off to a late start in the planning and that the event’s offerings, which could include a parade, could change in the future.

In addition to entertainment and activities, there will be a resource fair on site with tables offering information on veterans and other community resources.

While the official hours of Saturday’s celebration are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be a fun run (or walk) starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a soft opening at 10:30 a.m. with the opening of the Auld Dubliner’s beer garden and veterans/community resources table.

The kick-off at 11 will feature the Lakewood High School color guard’s presentation of the flag and plane flyover. The hit cover band Knight Ryder will perform rock from the 1980s before and after speeches by public officials and DJ Dennis Owen will entertain throughout the day as well.

At 1 p.m., airshow performer John Colliver will put on an aerobatic show in his North American SNJ-5 War Dog.

Houghton Park is at 6301 Myrtle Ave. in North Long Beach.

Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… the circus and Marc Maron

The post Veterans Day celebration returns to Houghton Park on Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
thequakercampus.org

The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier

While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
WHITTIER, CA
daytrippen.com

Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets

Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
easyreadernews.com

El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much

The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District

LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
PALMDALE, CA
lbccviking.com

Long Beach voters take to the polls rain or shine

Despite the cold and rain, a large crowd of Los Angeles County voters showed up to the polls at Long Beach City College for the 2022 midterm elections. All across the Liberal Arts Campus were signs directing citizens to the voting center in the T building. The voting site consisted of poll workers, drop-off ballot areas, and an in-person voting registration for people who had not registered to vote yet.
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy