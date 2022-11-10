ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ‘taken to hospital for heart condition at G20 summit’

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been taken to the hospital due to a heart condition following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.Three Indonesian government and medical officials said the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.Two said Mr Lavrov was being seen for a heart condition.The governor of Bali said Mr Lavrov left the hospital following a “check-up” at the Sanglah hospital and he “immediately returned.”However, Russia's foreign ministry immediately denied the reports on Mr Lavrov’s condition, call them “fake.” “This, of course, is the height of fakery,” foreign ministry Spokeswoman...
KTVZ

No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson

For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
KTVZ

Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians

Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post — a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka. The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes. The graffiti artist posted...
KTVZ

Biden rides midterm validation into high-stakes meeting with Xi

Thirty-seven minutes after wrapping up a late-night gala dinner with Asian leaders — punctuated by plates of wild Mekong lobster and beef saraman — an aide handed President Joe Biden the phone. On the other end of the line was David Trone, the millionaire Maryland wine retailer who...
MARYLAND STATE
KTVZ

‘I am not afraid of the dark anymore.’ Orphaned Ukrainian boy finds hope with new family

When Russian forces invaded their country in late February, Vladimir Bespalov and Maria Bespalaya feared their long-held dream of starting a family through adoption was over. “I remember that morning of February 24, very clearly,” said Vladimir Bespalov, a 27-year-old railroad worker, of the first day of the war. “We thought we were too late. We realized we were already in a state of war, and we thought we could no longer adopt.”
TheDailyBeast

Mike Pence Says Trump ‘Endangered Me and My Family’ With Jan. 6 Tweet

Former Vice President Mike Pence used an interview to unleash a scathing attack on Donald Trump’s “reckless” words during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. As MAGA supporters raided the building in 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” in standing up to pressure to not certify the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Speaking to ABC, Pence said the message “angered” him. “I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,’” Pence said. He added: “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” he told Muir this week. “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”EXCLUSIVE: "The president's words were reckless," Mike Pence tells @DavidMuir of Trump’s words on Jan. 6, saying they "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."Watch more on @ABCWorldNews, tomorrow on @GMA, and stream on @Hulu. https://t.co/lEtsmRyMfX pic.twitter.com/mTxAY8Xjxb— ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2022 Read it at ABC News
The Independent

G20 news – live: Russia’s Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali ahead of leaders’ summit

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...
KTVZ

Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Deadly explosion rocks central Istanbul street

At least six people have been killed and 53 injured in an explosion in the heart of the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s governor. Those who were injured are being treated, the governor, Ali Yerlikaya, added. “We wish God’s mercy on those who...
KTVZ

At least 326 killed in Iran protests, human rights group claims

Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people since nationwide protests erupted two months ago, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO (IHRNGO) group has claimed. That figure includes 43 children and 25 women, the group said in an update to its death toll on Saturday — saying that its published number represented an “absolute minimum.”
KTVZ

US Customs and Border Protection commissioner resigns

President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said Saturday. Biden thanked Magnus for “nearly forty years of service,” according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and added that he “wishes him well.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy