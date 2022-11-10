Read full article on original website
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ‘taken to hospital for heart condition at G20 summit’
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been taken to the hospital due to a heart condition following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.Three Indonesian government and medical officials said the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.Two said Mr Lavrov was being seen for a heart condition.The governor of Bali said Mr Lavrov left the hospital following a “check-up” at the Sanglah hospital and he “immediately returned.”However, Russia's foreign ministry immediately denied the reports on Mr Lavrov’s condition, call them “fake.” “This, of course, is the height of fakery,” foreign ministry Spokeswoman...
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the superpowers as they compete for global influence.
No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson
For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians
Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post — a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka. The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes. The graffiti artist posted...
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers — but know Russians are still just over the river
By CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Clayton Nagel, and journalist Kosta Gak, CNN. Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through smaller towns and settlements, our team of CNN journalists...
Biden rides midterm validation into high-stakes meeting with Xi
Thirty-seven minutes after wrapping up a late-night gala dinner with Asian leaders — punctuated by plates of wild Mekong lobster and beef saraman — an aide handed President Joe Biden the phone. On the other end of the line was David Trone, the millionaire Maryland wine retailer who...
‘I am not afraid of the dark anymore.’ Orphaned Ukrainian boy finds hope with new family
When Russian forces invaded their country in late February, Vladimir Bespalov and Maria Bespalaya feared their long-held dream of starting a family through adoption was over. “I remember that morning of February 24, very clearly,” said Vladimir Bespalov, a 27-year-old railroad worker, of the first day of the war. “We thought we were too late. We realized we were already in a state of war, and we thought we could no longer adopt.”
Mike Pence Says Trump ‘Endangered Me and My Family’ With Jan. 6 Tweet
Former Vice President Mike Pence used an interview to unleash a scathing attack on Donald Trump’s “reckless” words during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. As MAGA supporters raided the building in 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” in standing up to pressure to not certify the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Speaking to ABC, Pence said the message “angered” him. “I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,’” Pence said. He added: “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” he told Muir this week. “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”EXCLUSIVE: "The president's words were reckless," Mike Pence tells @DavidMuir of Trump’s words on Jan. 6, saying they "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."Watch more on @ABCWorldNews, tomorrow on @GMA, and stream on @Hulu. https://t.co/lEtsmRyMfX pic.twitter.com/mTxAY8Xjxb— ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2022 Read it at ABC News
Start your week smart: Midterms, Iran, Covid-19, Air show crash, Dolly Parton
Today is World Kindness Day. Do with that information what you will. Sure, it’s just another made-up day, but unlike candy corn or cilantro, kindness is a far less divisive subject. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. •...
G20 news – live: Russia’s Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali ahead of leaders’ summit
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital a day after he arrived in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian officials said Mr Lavrov, who is attending the talks on Vladimir Putin’s behalf, has left the hospital in “good health”.It was earlier reported that the foreign minister was being treated for a heart condition, which Moscow claimed to a “fake news”.The G20 summit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, but many world leaders are arriving today, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak.China’s president Xi Jinping arrived earlier today for an in-person meeting with Joe Biden, the first since the...
Biden readies for meeting with Chinese leader that could have long-lasting consequences
President Joe Biden’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday may last only a few hours, but could have consequences stretching months or even years as the world’s largest economies veer toward increasingly hostile relations. The moments spent together on the sidelines of the Group of...
Istanbul explosion that killed 6 and injured dozens is considered a terrorist attack, Turkish vice president says
An explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istantbul on Sunday is considered to be a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, according to state news agency Anadolu. “We consider it to be a terrorist act as a result of an...
Michelle Obama praises Biden but stops short of full-throated 2024 endorsement
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she thinks President Joe Biden is “doing a great job,” but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement for another White House run in a recent interview. “You know, I, I — I will have to see,” Obama said when asked if she...
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
Should Native Americans get preference over White people in adopting Native children? The Supreme Court may decide
Throughout its history, the US has adopted policies that threatened to wipe out Native American tribes and their cultures — or as one Army officer put it, “kill the Indian in him, and save the man.”. A lawsuit now before the Supreme Court, tribal nations argue, has the...
Deadly explosion rocks central Istanbul street
At least six people have been killed and 53 injured in an explosion in the heart of the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s governor. Those who were injured are being treated, the governor, Ali Yerlikaya, added. “We wish God’s mercy on those who...
At least 326 killed in Iran protests, human rights group claims
Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people since nationwide protests erupted two months ago, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO (IHRNGO) group has claimed. That figure includes 43 children and 25 women, the group said in an update to its death toll on Saturday — saying that its published number represented an “absolute minimum.”
US Customs and Border Protection commissioner resigns
President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said Saturday. Biden thanked Magnus for “nearly forty years of service,” according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and added that he “wishes him well.”
Ukrainian women on the front line struggle to find uniforms that fit. One couple aims to fix that
Andrii Kolesnyk and Kseniia Drahanyuk both beam with excitement as they crouch over a box. They are about to unpack Ukraine’s first ever military uniform for pregnant women, which they recently commissioned after a pregnant sniper got in touch. The young couple, both TV journalists before the war started,...
