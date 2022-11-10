Former Vice President Mike Pence used an interview to unleash a scathing attack on Donald Trump’s “reckless” words during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. As MAGA supporters raided the building in 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” in standing up to pressure to not certify the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Speaking to ABC, Pence said the message “angered” him. “I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,’” Pence said. He added: “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” he told Muir this week. “The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”EXCLUSIVE: "The president's words were reckless," Mike Pence tells @DavidMuir of Trump’s words on Jan. 6, saying they "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."Watch more on @ABCWorldNews, tomorrow on @GMA, and stream on @Hulu. https://t.co/lEtsmRyMfX pic.twitter.com/mTxAY8Xjxb— ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2022 Read it at ABC News

21 MINUTES AGO