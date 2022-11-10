Shooting in Paso Robles neighborhood leaves police looking for suspects

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking for help identifying people involved in a shooting in a local neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to shots fired near 80 Cary St. around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release.

Investigators discovered six shell casings, but “it appeared any suspects or possible victims fled the scene,” police said.

Detectives identified two vehicles involved in the incident through surveillance video footage, and located them in the 3300 block of Spring Street, police said.

Detectives then served a search warrant on an apartment building, and found evidence that may be connected to the shooting, the release said.

“At this time, it is believed nobody was injured or hit by gunfire,” police said in the release. “There have been no arrests, but there are several persons of interest under investigation.”

The department asks anyone with information to call 805-237-6464 . Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867 or text “SLOTIPS” to 274637 .