Paso Robles, CA

Shooting in Paso Robles neighborhood leaves police looking for suspects

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking for help identifying people involved in a shooting in a local neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to shots fired near 80 Cary St. around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release.

Investigators discovered six shell casings, but “it appeared any suspects or possible victims fled the scene,” police said.

Detectives identified two vehicles involved in the incident through surveillance video footage, and located them in the 3300 block of Spring Street, police said.

Detectives then served a search warrant on an apartment building, and found evidence that may be connected to the shooting, the release said.

“At this time, it is believed nobody was injured or hit by gunfire,” police said in the release. “There have been no arrests, but there are several persons of interest under investigation.”

The department asks anyone with information to call 805-237-6464 . Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867 or text “SLOTIPS” to 274637 .

The Paso Robles Press

PRPD Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening on Nov. 9, near 80 Cary Street. After canvassing the area, officers located six shell casings in the street but suspect(s) and possible victim(s) appeared to have fled the scene. Detectives reviewed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Officers raid Grover Beach homeless camp, arrest four

Officers from several law enforcement agencies conducted a foot patrol of an area of homeless encampments in Grover Beach Thursday morning, resulting in four arrests. In response to recent reports of criminal activity, Grover Beach police, Pismo Beach police, state parks officers and SLO County probation officers conducted a foot patrol of homeless encampments along El Camino Real. Officers contacted 35 individuals, four of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants and other crimes, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

DUI driver arrested after crash in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, mother arrested

A 30-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was charged on Tuesday for child cruelty in the death of her 3-year-old son who died from a fentanyl overdose in May. On May 4, Jennifer Mae Niemann called 911 to report her son was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing at a home on 1600 block of Mill Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately started life-saving efforts.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
