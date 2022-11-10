CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team is seeing some recognition for their 9-1 record so far in 2022. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. It marks the first time the program has appeared in the poll this season and the third straight season the Chants have been nationally ranked.

CONWAY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO