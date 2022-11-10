ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Victory Walk supports veterans in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking miles in the shoes of others is what a group of veterans did Saturday at The Veterans’ Victory Walk. From a reunion to now a mission, many veterans came together for those in need of support and to remember those who have fallen.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Honoring Veterans by speaking with a WWII Veteran

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Halley Murrow had the honor of sitting down with a World War II veteran who will celebrate his 97th birthday this month. They talked about his service, the honor flight he just took part in, and what it means to him to have served our country.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools grant enhances safety across schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 School District leaders are now enhancing safety measures throughout schools. In October, the district received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. After receiving the grant, school leaders and officers said it would make protecting schools a little easier. “A goal every...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Carolina native Scotty McCreery added to CCMF 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Earnest and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery will headline alongside Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. CCMF will take place June 8-11,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CCU students making, donating blankets to nonprofit organization

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Student organizations on college campuses often find ways to better the community,. For Coastal Carolina University students, it’s helping to keep others warm during the holiday season. Many students like CCU Junior, Jada Forbes, are spending their time in between classes and a part-time job,...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coastal Carolina appears at No. 23 in latest AP poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team is seeing some recognition for their 9-1 record so far in 2022. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. It marks the first time the program has appeared in the poll this season and the third straight season the Chants have been nationally ranked.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coastal Scores an Easy 110-47 Win Over Methodist

CONWAY, S.C. – Linton Brown scored 23 points, Josh Uduje added 20 points, and Essam Mostafa collected a double-double, as Coastal Carolina scored an easy 110-47 victory over undersized Methodist University Friday night at the HTC Center in the second game of the season for both teams. Coastal (2-0)...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coastal Carolina holds off Southern Miss for 26-23 home win

CONWAY, S.C. – For the second time in the last three years, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Football Championship game, as the Chants moved to 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play with a 26-23 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
CONWAY, SC

