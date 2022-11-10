Read full article on original website
WMBF
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
WMBF
Police search Horry County school bus after reports of alleged weapon on board
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two school bus routes were delayed Friday afternoon after police stopped to search a bus reported to have a weapon onboard. Principal of Carolina Forest High School, Gaye Driggers, said officers responded to a CFHS school bus, running routes 45 and 56, regarding a student who allegedly had a weapon.
WMBF
5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
WMBF
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
WMBF
Victory Walk supports veterans in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking miles in the shoes of others is what a group of veterans did Saturday at The Veterans’ Victory Walk. From a reunion to now a mission, many veterans came together for those in need of support and to remember those who have fallen.
WMBF
Moving speech from WWII veteran highlights Veterans Day ceremony at Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cities across the Grand Strand are celebrating Veterans Day and honoring those who serve our country. In Myrtle Beach, the Military Appreciation Committee hosted the Veterans Day ceremony. At the event, friends and families recognized and honored veterans for fighting for our freedom. For some...
WMBF
Veterans gather at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park to honor fallen soldiers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The City of Myrtle Beach shares a connection with Veterans serving as a home to the Air Force until the base closed in 1993. The site of the base is now known as the Market Common where the history of the base is still very much alive.
WMBF
Honoring Veterans by speaking with a WWII Veteran
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Halley Murrow had the honor of sitting down with a World War II veteran who will celebrate his 97th birthday this month. They talked about his service, the honor flight he just took part in, and what it means to him to have served our country.
WMBF
‘Our veterans represent the best of America’: St. James High School pays tribute to veterans
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at St. James High School took time on Veterans Day to recognize those who have bravely fought for our country. The high school held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday that featured the school’s JROTC, the JROTC Color Guard, the SJHS wind ensemble and the SJHS chorale.
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools grant enhances safety across schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 School District leaders are now enhancing safety measures throughout schools. In October, the district received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. After receiving the grant, school leaders and officers said it would make protecting schools a little easier. “A goal every...
WMBF
Carolina native Scotty McCreery added to CCMF 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Earnest and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery will headline alongside Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. CCMF will take place June 8-11,...
WMBF
CCU students making, donating blankets to nonprofit organization
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Student organizations on college campuses often find ways to better the community,. For Coastal Carolina University students, it’s helping to keep others warm during the holiday season. Many students like CCU Junior, Jada Forbes, are spending their time in between classes and a part-time job,...
WMBF
Coastal Carolina appears at No. 23 in latest AP poll
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team is seeing some recognition for their 9-1 record so far in 2022. The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. It marks the first time the program has appeared in the poll this season and the third straight season the Chants have been nationally ranked.
WMBF
Coastal Scores an Easy 110-47 Win Over Methodist
CONWAY, S.C. – Linton Brown scored 23 points, Josh Uduje added 20 points, and Essam Mostafa collected a double-double, as Coastal Carolina scored an easy 110-47 victory over undersized Methodist University Friday night at the HTC Center in the second game of the season for both teams. Coastal (2-0)...
WMBF
Coastal Carolina holds off Southern Miss for 26-23 home win
CONWAY, S.C. – For the second time in the last three years, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Football Championship game, as the Chants moved to 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play with a 26-23 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
