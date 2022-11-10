Read full article on original website
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Obituary: Betty Crites Dillon
Betty Crites Dillon, 99, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Obituary: Rev. Stephen Glen Phillips
Rev. Stephen Glen Phillips, 66, of Springville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Born May 21, 1956, he was the son of Glen and Martha Phillips. A 1974 graduate of Oolitic High School, Steve excelled in construction trades. On January 11, 1975, Steve married Shannon Marie Jerrells, who survives. Steve was called to preach and became an ordained minister on August 5, 1977, at the Shady Springs Fellowship of churches. Steve pastored several churches over the years, and most recently, with Shannon, they served as the youth ministers at the Oolitic Pentecostal Church.
Police Log: November 11, 2022
5:33 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 5:38 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 16th and E streets. 5:57 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of 16th Street. 7:28 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:47 a.m. Medical emergency in the 400...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
A new face will join the Mitchell Community School Board, as Krystal Shetler wins big Tuesday
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board will have a new face, after Krystal Shetler came up with the most votes Tuesday, as she is set to join the board at the start of the new year. Shetler, who received 1,799 votes (36.80 percent), will be replacing Cynthia Brooking...
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
The FREE Home & Holiday Expo is today at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the upcoming Home & Holiday Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be set up for the event today at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
Longtime New Albany basketball coach stepping down after season
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball's Jim Shannon announced on Friday that this upcoming season will be his last as head coach of the Bulldogs. The upcoming year will be Shannon's 25th season as the program's head coach. "I simply want to spend more time...
Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
Fine and fresh experience: Veteran-owned steakhouse opening soon at Hotel Nashville
Joe and Christina Oliphant grew up in Brown County, and now live on the north end of Jefferson Street. They pass by Hotel Nashville on a daily basis and soon enough, they will open their own restaurant there: The Nashville Chop House. Joe has had previous culinary experience locally, having...
Remembering our veterans today
BEDFORD – Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served and put their lives on the line for our freedom. And while this holiday comes around once a year, each day is a reminder of the sacrifices they made for us to stand united in respect for our veterans.
Between the Crowd celebrating 10 years of service with “10 for 10” fundraiser
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Between the Crowd (BTC) has been serving the youth of Lawrence County, and those who help the youth, since the fall of 2012. This faith-based, youth outreach organization works on meeting the youth where they are and providing them with situations for safety, healing, and the help they need while providing them the hope that faith can give.
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
Bedford- On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob Bunch, 39 years old of Bedford, were involved in possessing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Lawrence County.
Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
Bedford couple arrested on meth charges
BEDFORD – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that 40-year-old Amber Eads and 39-year-old Jacob...
Oakland City University hosts High School Scholastic Contest
OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Dr. Sarah Wilson, the Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is coordinating the annual contest.
BNL’s Waggoner officially signs with ISU
BEDFORD – Annie Waggoner didn’t change her mind. And there was no danger of that. Almost exactly a year after announcing her verbal commitment, she put her autograph on paperwork to finalize her college decision and destination. Waggoner, Bedford North Lawrence’s superb senior hurler and Miss Softball candidate,...
