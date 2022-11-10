ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oolitic, IN

wbiw.com

Obituary: Betty Crites Dillon

Betty Crites Dillon, 99, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Rev. Stephen Glen Phillips

Rev. Stephen Glen Phillips, 66, of Springville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Born May 21, 1956, he was the son of Glen and Martha Phillips. A 1974 graduate of Oolitic High School, Steve excelled in construction trades. On January 11, 1975, Steve married Shannon Marie Jerrells, who survives. Steve was called to preach and became an ordained minister on August 5, 1977, at the Shady Springs Fellowship of churches. Steve pastored several churches over the years, and most recently, with Shannon, they served as the youth ministers at the Oolitic Pentecostal Church.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 11, 2022

5:33 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 5:38 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 16th and E streets. 5:57 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of 16th Street. 7:28 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:47 a.m. Medical emergency in the 400...
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips

Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
PAOLI, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Longtime New Albany basketball coach stepping down after season

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball's Jim Shannon announced on Friday that this upcoming season will be his last as head coach of the Bulldogs. The upcoming year will be Shannon's 25th season as the program's head coach. "I simply want to spend more time...
NEW ALBANY, IN
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana

A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wbiw.com

Remembering our veterans today

BEDFORD – Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served and put their lives on the line for our freedom. And while this holiday comes around once a year, each day is a reminder of the sacrifices they made for us to stand united in respect for our veterans.
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
witzamfm.com

Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

Bedford- On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob Bunch, 39 years old of Bedford, were involved in possessing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Lawrence County.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
SPENCER, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford couple arrested on meth charges

BEDFORD – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that 40-year-old Amber Eads and 39-year-old Jacob...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Oakland City University hosts High School Scholastic Contest

OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Dr. Sarah Wilson, the Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is coordinating the annual contest.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Waggoner officially signs with ISU

BEDFORD – Annie Waggoner didn’t change her mind. And there was no danger of that. Almost exactly a year after announcing her verbal commitment, she put her autograph on paperwork to finalize her college decision and destination. Waggoner, Bedford North Lawrence’s superb senior hurler and Miss Softball candidate,...
BEDFORD, IN

