Rev. Stephen Glen Phillips, 66, of Springville, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Born May 21, 1956, he was the son of Glen and Martha Phillips. A 1974 graduate of Oolitic High School, Steve excelled in construction trades. On January 11, 1975, Steve married Shannon Marie Jerrells, who survives. Steve was called to preach and became an ordained minister on August 5, 1977, at the Shady Springs Fellowship of churches. Steve pastored several churches over the years, and most recently, with Shannon, they served as the youth ministers at the Oolitic Pentecostal Church.

