4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS.

The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary investigation, and collided with a 2008 Cadillac STS on the left side.

All three occupants of the Cobalt were pronounced dead at the scene, and officials identified the occupants as Brandy Addicks, 43 of Winnsboro, Joshua Daggs, 33 of Yantis, and Emma Addicks, 16 of Yantis.

In the Cadillac, Phillipus Strydom, 64 of Winnsboro was pronounced dead at the scene and the car’s passenger Jacomina Strydom, 59 of Garland, was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.



