Police looking for man who robbed Dauphin County convenience store
A man armed with a knife robbed a 7-Eleven in Dauphin County early Friday morning, police said. Swatara Township Police said the robbery took place on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m. when a man entered the store located at 4811 Derry St. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the employee while waving a knife.
SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
Targeted shooting of a 16-year-old in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a shooting where a 16-year-old was injured on the 100 block of E. North St. last night at around 11:38 p.m. Carlisle Police officials say that the juvenile was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, which are still being treated at this time.
York County police warn of loose cow in East Manchester Twp.
A cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks development in East Manchester Township, according to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police Department. Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for the errant bovine, last spotted at the intersection of Olde Hickory Road and Apple Tree Lane.
Swatara Township police investigating seven-man robbery of Harrisburg business
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg at 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that...
Police searching for homicide suspect believed to be hiding in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect who they believe may be hiding with family in Lebanon. Jabar Hill (also known as Jabar Marquis), 24, allegedly shot a victim in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading, Berks County, on Nov. 5.
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Suspect allegedly involved in Mifflin County shooting still missing
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a 28-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene of a reported shooting in Mifflin County on Nov. 9. State police responded to the 5800 Block of Route 522 in Decatour Township at 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
16-year-old shot in Cumberland County taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle in what police say was a targeted shooting. The teen was transported to the hospital from the scene at 100 E. North St. after 11:30 p.m. with serious injuries, according to the Carlisle Borough Police. Meanwhile, the victim’s assailant is still on the loose.
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
Lancaster woman convicted for her role in 2020 police station riot
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been convicted for her role in the riot at the Lancaster City police station in 2020. The riot followed the shooting and killing of a man by a Lancaster police officer. The shooting was later justified by the Lancaster County District Attorney.
Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
Police locate missing elderly man in York County
RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
