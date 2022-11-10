ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallastown, PA

local21news.com

7-Eleven robber holds up clerk at knife point in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently looking for a man who held up a 7-Eleven cashier at knife point and fled with an unknown amount of money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the armed robbery happened on Nov. 7, around 3:21 a.m., at the 7-Eleven on 4811 Derry St.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Targeted shooting of a 16-year-old in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a shooting where a 16-year-old was injured on the 100 block of E. North St. last night at around 11:38 p.m. Carlisle Police officials say that the juvenile was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, which are still being treated at this time.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area

A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGAL

Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading leaves one person injured

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading. The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for...
READING, PA
FOX 43

Police locate missing elderly man in York County

RED LION, Pa. — Update, 2:14 p.m.: Reichard was found safely according to the York County Regional Police Department. Previously: Police in York Township are searching for a missing elderly man. Ronald Reichard, 75, of the 200 block of Palomino Way, Red Lion, has been missing since 9 a.m....
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
