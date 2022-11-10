Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
abc27.com
Construction on new Hershey factory expansion starting soon
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced on Thursday, Nov. 10, that the construction of a new chocolate-making facility will begin soon. Construction of the new 250,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in the coming days pending final planning approvals, according to Hershey. The first step of this expansion is to tear down the existing Friendly’s restaurant located at 1000 Reese Ave. in Hershey.
abc27.com
Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
abc27.com
New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location
In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
abc27.com
Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
abc27.com
New sportwear-retail store opens up in Tanger Outlets
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release. “Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”
abc27.com
Pennsylvania American Water starts $310K system upgrade for Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 11, Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to replace a quarter-mile of water main in Derry Township, Dauphin County. According to the water company, the upgrade will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for...
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
abc27.com
Manheim Township officials seek infrastructure improvements
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Lancaster County. “Over the last 30 years as the population has grown, the services we provide have grown,” said Rick Kane, Manheim Township Manager. But the infrastructure hasn’t. Get severe weather alerts with...
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]
When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
Event helps customers find professional clothing for less at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County event is helping customers dress for success for way less. Suits to Careers is hosting its fundraiser, Shop My Closet, this week at the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street in Swatara Township. The event offers people the opportunity to buy...
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
An up-and-coming discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, bringing at least 35 new jobs to the area. Read on to learn more. Last week, Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery store chain that is quickly expanding along the East Coast, opened its newest Pennsylvania store location in Allentown.
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
abc27.com
Retired veterans receive homemade gifts in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months. Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Each quilt is personalized and includes...
theburgnews.com
Developer revises plan for proposed Reily Street building to include more apartments, less parking
A developer has revised a plan for proposed mixed-use building in Midtown Harrisburg, removing hundreds of parking spaces but adding significantly more apartments to the project. Philadelphia-area businessman Kevin Baird this month resubmitted an application to the city for a variance and special exception for a seven-story building on the...
abc27.com
New educational childcare center coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a brand new, educational childcare facility officially broke ground on Oct. 31, 2022, according to Susquehanna Union Green’s press release. The new educational childcare center, named Kiddie Academy, is being developed by Vartan Group Inc. which is working in conjunction with the...
Comments / 0