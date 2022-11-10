ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Construction on new Hershey factory expansion starting soon

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced on Thursday, Nov. 10, that the construction of a new chocolate-making facility will begin soon. Construction of the new 250,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in the coming days pending final planning approvals, according to Hershey. The first step of this expansion is to tear down the existing Friendly’s restaurant located at 1000 Reese Ave. in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg bakery branches out with new midtown location

In 2016, after a few successful forays into food truck events, bakers Casey Callahan and Timishia Goodson set up a bakery at the Broad Street Market in midtown Harrisburg. Seven years later, their company, Raising The Bar Bakery, has a second location just a few blocks down the road, near the corner of Third and Reily streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New sportwear-retail store opens up in Tanger Outlets

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release. “Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township officials seek infrastructure improvements

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Lancaster County. “Over the last 30 years as the population has grown, the services we provide have grown,” said Rick Kane, Manheim Township Manager. But the infrastructure hasn’t. Get severe weather alerts with...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Melissa Frost

These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]

When Wine Spectator released their restaurant award winners earlier this year, several Pennsylvania establishments made the list. Wine Spectator's Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. Here are two of the restaurants, which, in addition to being awarded for their wines also focus on locally sourced food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA
abc27.com

Retired veterans receive homemade gifts in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months. Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Each quilt is personalized and includes...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New educational childcare center coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a brand new, educational childcare facility officially broke ground on Oct. 31, 2022, according to Susquehanna Union Green’s press release. The new educational childcare center, named Kiddie Academy, is being developed by Vartan Group Inc. which is working in conjunction with the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

