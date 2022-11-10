ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Michigan State

Rule number one when playing hoops on the deck of an aircraft carrier: Don’t fall in love with the 3-ball. Rule number two? Give the ball to Drew Timme and get out of the way:. Shooting conditions were always going to be tough in this game. You know, what...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: Grading the Wolverines win over Nebraska

Michigan football notched a 31-point win over Nebraska on Saturday and here is the report card from the Wolverines’ 34-3 victory. If you weren’t impressed by what Michigan football did to Nebraska on Saturday, then you need to pay closer attention. Yes, the Michigan passing game needs to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oregonian

What time, TV channel is Gonzaga vs Michigan State basketball today? Free live stream, odds, how to watch aircraft carrier game online (11/11/2022)

The No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs hope to continue their hot start to the season when they face the Michigan State Spartans in a marquee Veteran’s Day matchup at sea aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of California today. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 11 with a live broadcast on ESPN.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy