Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyle Shanahan Expects Javon Kinlaw to Return this Season
The 49ers activated four players off Injured Reserve today, and it sounds like they'll activate another one soon. Kyle Shanahan expects defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return to the playing field at some point this season after landing on I.R. with a knee injury. There even is a possibility Kinlaw will play next week in Mexico City, although playing so soon might be a bit ambitious.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Injures Thumb On Strip-Sack? LOOK: Cowboys at Packers
There is something not right about Aaron Rodgers and maybe it's about a banged-up thumb. And on Sunday Week 10 at Green Bay, the Packers quarterback might've just made his digit feel even worse. In the first half, Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence buried Rodgers on a strip-sack, and the QB came...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Emanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
Last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) finally snapped a five-game losing streak that took over the entire month of October, beating a Las Vegas Raiders team that is struggling to close games even more than they are. But this week, the Jaguars have a completely different challenge in the form...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bullock Plays Through Pregame Injury
NASHVILLE – It turned out that things were not as bad as Mike Vrabel initially feared. “How much of a concern [is it] when you don’t have your kicker 10 minutes before the game?” the Tennessee Titans coach said. “A s***-ton.”. The Titans ultimately did have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Nick Chubb Shows why He’s the Best Running Back in the NFL
Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns (3-6). The former Georgia star currently leads the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushes of 20+ yards (10). Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry was asked by NBC who he believed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrell Taylor ‘Good to Go,’ Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers
After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney was likely speaking for the locker room on Friday about his excitement for the tram to get Deshaun Watson back. Clowney didn’t hold back on what Watson can be for this team. “He's a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Report Card: They’ve Made Failure to Finish an Art Form
Matt Eberflus started his press conference after Sunday's mind-numbing 31-30 loss to Detroit by talking about what a great job the Bears did in the second half against the run. "We ended up getting it 10-10 there at halftime, and I thought it was much improved onthe defensive side of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Changes to Starting Lineup Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of moves prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints, and are now changing their starting lineup for Week 10. Before gameday, the Steelers activated T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee from Injured Reserve and placed Chris Boswell and William Jackson on IR. They also ruled Minkah Fitzpatrick out with an appendix injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Offense Gets Creative – With Mixed Results
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said unusual plays are included in the playbook for every game. Some weeks they don’t get called. Sometimes an entire season will pass without any of them being dialed up. In their 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tannehill Savors Victory in Return to Action
NASHVILLE –Ryan Tannehill made a triumphant return from injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Just how the veteran quarterback will feel like Monday morning – or in four days, when the Titans travel to Green Bay – remains to be seen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Says He’s Playing Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is coming back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year told media that he will make his return from a pectoral injury in Week 10 as the black and gold host the New Orleans Saints. Watt returned to practice prior to the Steelers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
Comments / 0