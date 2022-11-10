Read full article on original website
Paper Brigade: Resistance fighters who saved Jewish artifacts during the Holocaust | 60 Minutes
A group of writers and intellectuals living in what is now Vilnius, Lithuania, risked their lives to save Jewish culture and history. Jon Wertheim reports.
The Paper Brigade: Rescuing cultural artifacts during and after WWII
The horrors of the Holocaust were met with various forms of resistance. Some insurgents fought back by smuggling food and weapons into Jewish ghettos. Tonight, we'll tell you about a very different kind of resistance group nicknamed the Paper Brigade. Made up mostly of writers and intellectuals living in what is now Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, the members risked death, smuggling artwork, books and rare manuscripts - hiding them in underground bunkers. Today, 80 years after the Paper Brigade fought back against cultural genocide —their heroics are still unfolding. There's an active search-and-rescue mission underway in Vilnius, where troves of hidden material continue to be uncovered, discovered and recovered.
