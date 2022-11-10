Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s ‘Artist of the Year’
Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny has been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The music streaming service announced Wednesday that Bad Bunny was being recognized for his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture” throughout the past year. The 28-year-old Puerto Rico native, whose given name is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Has A Sick New Music Festival
If you look around social media or talk to them privately, plenty of so-called “elder millennials” have mixed feelings about that term. While millennials were once the subjects of a million over-heated think pieces about how they were killing the workforce, also too sensitive about everything, but also going to save us all, all that baggage has now been dumped on Generation Z.
Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s New Gangster Series Is Surprisingly Goofy
Taylor Sheridan is television’s reigning macho melodramatist, and Tulsa King fits neatly alongside his Yellowstone and The Mayor of Kingstown as another soapy crime drama led by a marquee movie star. In this case, that’s Sylvester Stallone, who in his debut small-screen role demonstrates that even at 75 he’s got more charisma than most.
Comments / 0