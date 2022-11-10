ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location

WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150DoG_0j6G0dNf00

The "original Buffalo chicken wing" restaurant is coming to Cincinnati.

The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year, including a location in Cincinnati. An exact location was not yet announced.

Mark Dempsey, CEO of Anchor Bar Franchise and Development and co-business partner with Marcia Wright, said the new locations will be located in the following communities:

  • Bradenton, Florida
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • College Station, Texas
  • Leesburg, Virginia
  • Orlando/Lakeland, Florida
  • Raleigh, North Carolina

The expansion was first reported by Buffalo Business First.

Negotiations are underway for leases at locations in each city. Half the new locations are expected to open in the first half of 2023, with the rest to open by the end of next year, Dempsey told WCPO sister station 7 News.

The Anchor Bar's original location on Main Street in Buffalo is considered to be the birthplace of the "original Buffalo chicken wing." There are now 13 other Anchor Bar locations, including five in Western New York, four in Texas and one across the border in Hamilton, Ontario.

