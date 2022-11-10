ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

DOH-Sarasota expands red tide advisory to all beaches

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A30P_0j6G0X2B00

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) said there are elevated levels of red tide detected at all 16 area beaches.

Earlier this month, DOH-Sarasota issued a health alert and posted signage at several beaches notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide.

Now, due to elevated counts of red tide from Monday's beach water samples, the DOH-Sarasota said they have posted signage at all beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.

According to the DOH-Sarasota, red tide can cause some people to have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation. Symptoms can feel like a common cold or seasonal allergies. DOH-Sarasota said people with existing breathing problems, like asthma, might experience more severe effects.

RECOMMENDED: Experts: Hurricane Ian's floodwaters could lead to worse algal blooms

If symptoms do not subside, the DOH-Sarasota said you should contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

The DOH-Sarasota makes the following recommendations:

  • Do not swim around dead fish.
  • If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach, as the red tide can affect your breathing.
  • Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.
  • Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.
  • Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer's specifications).
  • If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

For more information about red tide, visit here .

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties

VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Wild Florida: Rain and wind place endangered air plants in peril

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the fate of giant and cardinal air plants at Myakka River State Park was of particular concern. Both native species are endangered in Florida because of habitat loss and illegal collecting of specimens from natural areas. They are also threatened by the invasive Mexican...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide detected on all 16 Sarasota County beaches

Red tide levels have been detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches monitored by the Florida Department of Health’s local office, from Longboat Key to Blind Pass. The result of water sampling this week prompted the placement of advisory signs indicating elevated levels of red tide at: Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, North Lido, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Key, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide increases around Tampa Bay

November 12, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide update, toxic algal blooms have increased around Tampa Bay. Samples collected in Manatee County and the mouth of Tampa Bay now show medium concentrations of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - with low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. The FWC also reports fish kills and respiratory irritation due to high concentrations in Sarasota County. The red tide forecast map, created in conjunction with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, predicts variable movement “with net southern transport in most areas over the next 3.5 days.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

After tropical storm left, red tide remained

ENGLEWOOD — Tropical Storm Nicole left Florida by Friday morning but the red tide bloom along Florida's Gulf Coast remained. Beachgoers reported "intense" respiratory irritation at Manasota Beach in Englewood on Friday with some dead fish washing up and sparse crowds at Mote Marine Lab's visitbeaches.org website. State officials...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers

Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
westorlandonews.com

$10M Stunning Beach House on Gulf of Mexico Set for Auction

DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. Known to locals as “The Pirate House or the Cactus House,” this contemporary masterpiece, designed by the highly renowned DSDG Architects, is an influence of the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Where to Get Great Ramen in Sarasota

After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. A far cry from instant Maruchan (which I argue has a rightful place as a pantry staple), homemade ramen feels like a hug, warming you from within with bouncy noodles, soft-boiled eggs, tender meat and aromatics that swim in a savory broth often made from pork bones. And while great ramen isn’t brand new to Sarasota, for years, there were few places in the area that offered it. Thanks to a number of new restaurants and older restaurants with new offerings, however, that’s changing. After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. No longer a trend, ramen is here to stay.
SARASOTA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Venice Beach : Enjoy the Beautiful Atmosphere in Venice beach

There are many things to do in Venice. Venice is also a great place for fossil hunting. Venice Beach, Florida, offers visitors a wide expanse of white sand and turquoise waters, as well as a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. Located just a half-mile from the city center, this beach is easy to access. The beach area is accessible by a short drive along West Venice Avenue. Once you reach the beach, you can walk a short distance to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
VENICE, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy