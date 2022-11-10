ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?

Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Iowa football players, students celebrate win over Wisconsin by dancing to 'Jump Around' over stadium speakers

Iowa enjoyed a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday by trolling the visiting Badgers a bit. After the game ended, the Kinnick Stadium speakers blared House of Pain's "Jump Around," a song played at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium before the beginning of every fourth quarter. Iowa (6-4) defeated Wisconsin (5-5) for the first time since 2020, and it was the first time the Hawkeyes pulled out a victory in front of fans in the matchup since 2015. With the Iowa victory and Illinois' loss to Purdue, the Hawkeyes' goal of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game remained alive. If Iowa wins out, and Illinois loses to Michigan next week, coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa will be back in Indianapolis on Dec. 3. The Hawkeyes are now bowl-eligible.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appeared on this Friday's episode of "First Take" to discuss a few topics regarding this weekend's slate of college football. When discussing the race for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has to be the favorite for the award.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3. Again, Blake Corum shined, and again, the pass game wasn't firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far

During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
GEORGIA STATE

