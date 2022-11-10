Iowa enjoyed a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday by trolling the visiting Badgers a bit. After the game ended, the Kinnick Stadium speakers blared House of Pain's "Jump Around," a song played at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium before the beginning of every fourth quarter. Iowa (6-4) defeated Wisconsin (5-5) for the first time since 2020, and it was the first time the Hawkeyes pulled out a victory in front of fans in the matchup since 2015. With the Iowa victory and Illinois' loss to Purdue, the Hawkeyes' goal of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game remained alive. If Iowa wins out, and Illinois loses to Michigan next week, coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa will be back in Indianapolis on Dec. 3. The Hawkeyes are now bowl-eligible.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO