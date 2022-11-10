ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OR

The Oregonian

Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?

Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Woman Dedicates Career to Local Veterans

A Portland woman spent more than twenty years helping veterans navigate the system and get the benefits they earned while serving our country. Margaret Leach works for a local veterans organization serving Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Friends and co-workers emailed KATU to nominate Margaret for our Everyday Hero segment. “Cassy...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts

A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Cox Creek Path fence takes another hit

Saturday was a fine day to ride a bike around Albany, and on the Cox Creek Path I came across the aftermath of something that has happened on that path before. The last time this happened was in September 2020. Before that, it happened one day — or night — in October 2016.
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Holiday Events in Tualatin Valley

Look for something fun to do with friends and family? Dave Parulo, President and CEO of the Washington County Visitors Association, joined us to share some fun holiday happenings in the Tualatin Valley!. Dauntless Wine Company, founded by three Iraq war combat veterans, will be holding special events for Veterans...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

Alaskan storm prompts sneaker wave alert

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves that may occur Sunday into Monday. An Alaskan storm with strong winds is pushing swells towards the Oregon Coast, causing NWS to issue the alert for Sunday morning through Monday morning. “Beachgoers should be aware of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
PORTLAND, OR

