A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Marianne Tormey turned 100 years old on Thursday and her family said they wanted to share her story with the community. KPTV reports Tormey has spent 71 years of her life in Oregon after she was born in Minnesota. Tormey has five sisters and four...
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KATU.com
Portland Woman Dedicates Career to Local Veterans
A Portland woman spent more than twenty years helping veterans navigate the system and get the benefits they earned while serving our country. Margaret Leach works for a local veterans organization serving Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Friends and co-workers emailed KATU to nominate Margaret for our Everyday Hero segment. “Cassy...
kezi.com
Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
opb.org
Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts
A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
hh-today.com
Cox Creek Path fence takes another hit
Saturday was a fine day to ride a bike around Albany, and on the Cox Creek Path I came across the aftermath of something that has happened on that path before. The last time this happened was in September 2020. Before that, it happened one day — or night — in October 2016.
KATU.com
Holiday Events in Tualatin Valley
Look for something fun to do with friends and family? Dave Parulo, President and CEO of the Washington County Visitors Association, joined us to share some fun holiday happenings in the Tualatin Valley!. Dauntless Wine Company, founded by three Iraq war combat veterans, will be holding special events for Veterans...
Lincoln City Homepage
Alaskan storm prompts sneaker wave alert
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves that may occur Sunday into Monday. An Alaskan storm with strong winds is pushing swells towards the Oregon Coast, causing NWS to issue the alert for Sunday morning through Monday morning. “Beachgoers should be aware of...
Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls
The plan is to replace the I-5 bridge that crosses the state line from Vancouver into Portland, but the Clark County Council says “no way” to using tolls to pay for it. The county argues the toll places an unreasonable burden on Washington residents. Currently, 78,000 residents commute...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
KATU.com
Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus payments
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Do you know if you received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon over the summer? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading.
KATU.com
9-1-1 outage in Portland and Multnomah County now fixed, says officials
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The Bureau of Emergency Communications says there is no longer a 9-1-1 outage in the Portland and Multnomah County area. Officials announced in a tweet Saturday night that there is a 9-1-1 outage. Officials stated callers that have a '503' or '242' prefix cannot reach...
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
