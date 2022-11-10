Fayette County introducing new free education opportunities to veterans

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A few different educational opportunities will be available to Fayette County veterans for free.

The Private Industry Council just received two grants. One is from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for around $193,000 and another is from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation for $150,000.

The money from the grants was used to open the Veterans Employment Program and AgVets.

The organizations are designed to provide interested veterans with free tuition.

“It’s free money to help our veterans train for careers in market and demand, and they will even get stipends to help support them while they’re completing their training. The goal of these programs is to help them find full-time employment with self-sustaining wages and benefits,” said PIC workforce manager Erika Doyle. “We want to make sure we’re giving our veterans the specialized services they deserve.”

The training programs will be available at Penn State Fayette, Laurel Business Institute and Douglas Educational Center.

The VEP hopes to provide a total 36 veterans with a Class A commercial driver’s license, welding education or a building auditor certification. AgVets will also offer CDL education, as well as education in heavy equipment operations, farming and butchering. AgVets hopes to offer training to at least 20 veterans.

Organizations will offer career services to help veterans find jobs after their training.

“A lot of veterans, after their service, feel like they don’t have a sense of purpose anymore. They may be unable to find work or want a new career; or maybe they don’t have the means to get an education or the information to find this training, so they give up on it,” said Fayette County Veteran Affairs Director Brian Bensen. “Something like this can inspire them to get out there and find that purpose again; to be contributing members of society.”

Veterans who are interested in signing up for the program should call 412-554-2503.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group