Memphis, TN

Man kidnapped woman over lottery ticket, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Deputies accuse man of kidnapping woman over lottery ticket When deputies approached the suspect to arrest him, he refused to get out of his vehicle and told officers, “You’re going to have to kill me.” (NCD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, kidnapping her and fighting deputies who arrested him.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that its officers were investigating a report of a missing woman when the victim was spotted in a vehicle with a man identified as Dontrell Hanes, WHBQ reported.

In an affidavit obtained by WHBQ, deputies approached the vehicle and identified themselves before asking Hanes to get out of the vehicle. Hanes refused and allegedly told the deputies, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

When the officers tried to remove Hanes from the vehicle, he began to fight and resist arrest. He allegedly punched one deputy’s face and chest, and kicked another’s leg, WHBQ reported.

The victim told investigators that Hanes was upset over a lottery ticket and had confronted her at her home. He wanted to come inside, but she refused and spoke to him through a door, according to WHBQ. When the victim’s son left, Hanes was able to get in through the open garage door and then kicked in a door to the house.

Deputies said Hanes dragged the woman through the home and choked her before asking her for money, WHBQ reported. The victim said she was forced into the vehicle and did not know where Hanes was taking her, but told officers that Hanes told her he was taking her to “shoot up” someone’s house, according to WHBQ. The woman said she saw Hanes grab a handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Hanes faces a list of charges included aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft and weapons charges, and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

