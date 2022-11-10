ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022

Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wisconsin technically still has a shot at the B1G West title. If you count .3% as a shot. Right now, the more realistic expectation is 6 win and, by extension, a bowl bid. The Badgers are 5-5 with a rough loss to Iowa fresh on their minds. A win over Nebraska in Lincoln would put them over that mark.
College football rankings: Week 12 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting another update to the 2022 season as we head into Week 12. As we move forward with 2 weekends left before conference championships, the AP Top 25 has been updated with some familiar faces at the top. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all remained...
ESPN's FPI projects the Week 12 matchup of Purdue vs. Northwestern

Purdue (6-4; 4-3 in B1G play) had a big bounce back after losing two previous consecutive games by defeating No. 21 Illinois 31-24 in Week 11. Purdue currently possesses the best percentage to win the B1G West divisional title at 49.8%, according to ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index). Purdue...
Coaches Poll Week 12: 3 B1G teams crack top 25

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated as the 2022 college football season heads into Week 12. After a wild season, there are now just 2 weeks of regular-season football left around the country. Coming out of Week 11, there were more upsets of top-10 teams. No. 6 Oregon...
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota

Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12

Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
Riley Moss records first interception of 2022 in dramatic fashion

Riley Moss is undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the country. Entering 2022, Moss held 10 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unfortunately, Moss entered Saturday’s Week 11 game against Wisconsin still searching for his first pick of the season. He has produced a few takeaways this season, but some of those were wiped away by flags.
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround

Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
ESPN's FPI updates predicted winner of wide open B1G West

The race for the B1G West divisional title took a big shift in Week 11 with the leader in No. 21 Illinois taking a tough 31-24 home loss to Purdue. As a result of the Purdue win, the Boilermakers now find themselves projected to win the B1G West, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
