Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022
Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Wisconsin at Nebraska
Wisconsin technically still has a shot at the B1G West title. If you count .3% as a shot. Right now, the more realistic expectation is 6 win and, by extension, a bowl bid. The Badgers are 5-5 with a rough loss to Iowa fresh on their minds. A win over Nebraska in Lincoln would put them over that mark.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: Week 12 AP Top 25 released
College football rankings are getting another update to the 2022 season as we head into Week 12. As we move forward with 2 weekends left before conference championships, the AP Top 25 has been updated with some familiar faces at the top. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all remained...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer leaves Week 11 Big Noon Kickoff broadcast early due to illness
Urban Meyer returned to the broadcast realm this college football season as a part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew. The former head coach was with the crew for Saturday’s on-site broadcast from Columbus for the game between Ohio State and Indiana. Unfortunately, Meyer’s afternoon was cut a...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the Week 12 matchup of Purdue vs. Northwestern
Purdue (6-4; 4-3 in B1G play) had a big bounce back after losing two previous consecutive games by defeating No. 21 Illinois 31-24 in Week 11. Purdue currently possesses the best percentage to win the B1G West divisional title at 49.8%, according to ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index). Purdue...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 12: 3 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated as the 2022 college football season heads into Week 12. After a wild season, there are now just 2 weeks of regular-season football left around the country. Coming out of Week 11, there were more upsets of top-10 teams. No. 6 Oregon...
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota
Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple hit, injured on Nebraska sideline during game vs. Michigan
Mark Whipple was drilled and took a hard hit during Saturday’s game for Nebraska. Facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Whipple was seen getting hit and leveled in his left knee as Wolverine receiver AJ Henning came flying out of bounds. Whipple was seen down on the field for a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12
Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
saturdaytradition.com
Riley Moss records first interception of 2022 in dramatic fashion
Riley Moss is undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the country. Entering 2022, Moss held 10 career interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unfortunately, Moss entered Saturday’s Week 11 game against Wisconsin still searching for his first pick of the season. He has produced a few takeaways this season, but some of those were wiped away by flags.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
saturdaytradition.com
Xavier Johnson torches entire Indiana defense with 71-yard TD for Ohio State
Xavier Johnson is getting some emergency reps for Ohio State late in the game against Indiana. If he makes more plays like this touchdown, Johnson could get more action out of the backfield in the future. In Saturday’s game, Miyan Williams was posting a dominant first half with nearly 150...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI updates predicted winner of wide open B1G West
The race for the B1G West divisional title took a big shift in Week 11 with the leader in No. 21 Illinois taking a tough 31-24 home loss to Purdue. As a result of the Purdue win, the Boilermakers now find themselves projected to win the B1G West, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann compares Bruce Thornton to former Ohio State hoops standout after win over Charleston Southern
Chris Holtmann sees familiar energy in Ohio State Buckeye freshman point guard Bruce Thornton that he hasn’t seen in a while. On Thursday night following the 82-56 victory over Charleston Southern for the Buckeyes, Holtmann weighed in on Thornton’s performance and how it compares to a former Buckeye, CJ Walker.
