Former Iowa pharmacist sentenced for child porn

A 47-year-old Blue Grass man, formerly the pharmacist at the West Locust Street Hy-Vee in Davenport, will serve up to five years in prison for allegedly sending child pornography to another person in 2020, according to court records.

Dr. Scott Decker, in a negotiated plea, was found guilty of two Class D felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor – promote film, court records say. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to serve five years on each count, with credit for time served in Scott County Jail in connection to the case. He will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time, according to court records.

Scott Matthew Decker (photo from current Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Decker was sentenced to a special sentence committing him to supervision – like parole or work release – for a period of 10 years right after he serves the first sentence, court documents say.

Between Sept. 20, 2020, and Sept. 27, 2020, police allege Decker sent multiple digital files using a messaging service to another person. Decker sent a total of 18 digital files, arrest affidavits say.

According to arrest affidavits, the files were digital depictions of various girls engaged in sex acts and posed in sexual positions.

The investigation was referred to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip. NCMEC provided the files mentioned above that were transmitted by Decker. Included in the CyberTip were Decker’s email account associated with the messenger service, IP address, and phone information for the device used to transmit the files, affidavits say.

According to the affidavits, the last photo listed was transmitted twice and had a different file name the second time Decker sent it.

On Aug. 25, 2021, Decker signed an agreement not to practice, according to Iowa Board of Pharmacy documents, which say the board will not pursue formal disciplinary charges against Decker until the pending criminal charges are resolved.

In October 2021, Decker had pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Scott Matthew Decker (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.) (2021)

A letter of support

Decker’s pastor wrote a letter of support for Decker, saying Decker attended a Quad City church for 25 years. In the letter, the pastor says, he valued Decker’s “wisdom and insights into life’s issues,” according to the letter filed as part of the case documents.

The pastor says Decker “immersed himself into our ministries” and that he was actively involved in youth ministries.

Decker helped oversee finances at the church. Decker was a “faithful worshiper every Sunday,” the pastor wrote, and until recently “made sure that his wife and children were involved in our church life.”

“In all the time I have known Scott, there was never any hint of indication that Scott would engage in this behavior,” the letter says.

According to court records, Decker has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Iowa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.